AJA Newsbites – November 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

New York lawmakers known for their close ties to South Korea are gaining attention following the Democrats’ gains in the November 3 midterm elections. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, seeking the speakership, has described US-South Korea relations as important and special, rooted in shared democratic values. Representative Grace Meng, whose husband is Korean American, enjoys cooking kimchi stew and listening to K-pop. Representative Tom Suozzi speaks some Korean and has sponsored a resolution reaffirming the bilateral alliance. Gregory Meeks, a former House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, also secured reelection. Their growing influence could open new channels for dialogue amid trade tensions between Washington and Seoul.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Armed Forces are closely monitoring and preventing cyber threats to ensure they are dealt with effectively, safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the military’s preparedness was being continuously enhanced as cyber intrusions and attacks had become a real and daily threat. “We face cyber threats every day. We are constantly monitoring and preventing them while ensuring our military preparedness. We will strengthen our capabilities. That is why we have proposed establishing a fourth branch of the armed forces, namely the cyber branch, which will be more robust and focused.

“At present, we have the army, air force and navy. There is warfare on land, in the air and at sea. In future, there will also be warfare through cyberspace. As such, we must have a dedicated force to deal with cyber threats and cyber warfare,” he said at a press conference after the Defence Ministry’s Jiwa Murni Madani programme in Teluk Mas on November 4.

He was commenting on the possibility of Malaysia becoming a target of cyberattacks. It was previously reported that between 80,000 and 90,000 cyberattack attempts were made daily to breach the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) security defences.

Khaled said Malaysia had established the Cyber Force Nucleus Team on September 19 to strengthen the country’s defence preparedness against digital-era warfare, particularly in the cyber and electromagnetic domains, with the aim of achieving full operational capability by 2030. “During this period, the Nucleus Team plays an important role in designing the organisational structure of the new service, formulating new operational doctrines, and coordinating personnel requirements and training,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

During the 11th Mekong-Lancang Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Hoai Trung, to discuss regional stability and bilateral cooperation.

A central focus of the talks was the border situation between Cambodia and Thailand. Sokhonn briefed Vietnam on recent tensions following reports that the Thai military deployed two tanks near an ASEAN observation post in Banteay Meanchey Province. Vietnam reaffirmed its support for a lasting ceasefire, highlighting its ongoing participation in the ASEAN observer mission tasked with monitoring the border.

Beyond border security, both ministers emphasized strengthening bilateral ties through traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation. They also discussed preparations for upcoming multilateral summits, including the ACMECS and CLMV summits scheduled in Hanoi, reaffirming their shared commitment to sub-regional growth and long-term stability.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s government presented a 47 billion rupee ($155 million, approximately 2,077 billion won) supplementary estimate to parliament on November 4, aiming to buffer citizens against rising global fuel costs and expand social safety nets.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando stated the allocation is designed to directly absorb energy price shocks while extending crucial cash transfers under the state’s Aswesuma welfare assistance program.

The financial injection comes as South Asia continues to grapple with volatile energy import costs and lingering macroeconomic pressures. By reinforcing Aswesuma, the government seeks to protect low-income households from renewed inflationary stress without derailing ongoing fiscal stabilization targets.

Parliament is expected to debate the estimate later this week as the administration balances fiscal prudence with immediate public relief.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka paid tribute to those who died in the Second World War at the Mainamati War Cemetery in the Comilla district of Bangladesh.

On November 4, the U.S. Embassy announced that Miles Dodge, the embassy’s bilateral affairs officer and deputy chief of the U.S. Military Group, laid a wreath at the Mainamati War Cemetery. During the ceremony, tribute was paid to the courage, sense of duty, and self-sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the Second World War. The United States stated that their sacrifice must never be forgotten.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on November 4. Bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and Iran were discussed. According to the official statement, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening close brotherly ties with Iran and maintaining mutual contact. The statement added that the current regional situation was also discussed, with emphasis on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for promoting peace in the region.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has commissioned renewable energy projects worth approximately $500 million in investment this year, said Emilbek Orozbaev, Director of the Green Energy Fund of Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking on November 4 during the government’s “Open Cabinet” project, Orozbaev said the first 100-megawatt phase of a planned 250-megawatt solar power plant in Kochkor district, Naryn region, is scheduled to begin operating in 2027.

The country is also expanding small hydropower generation. Under new legislation, small hydropower plants must transfer 1 percent of their net profit to local self-government bodies, said Kanat Askeev, Deputy General Director of Chakan HPP. The measure is intended to ensure that communities hosting the facilities receive a direct financial benefit.

The expansion comes amid rising electricity demand. Daily consumption reached 66 million kWh on October 30, up 29 percent year-on-year. New solar and small hydropower capacity is expected to diversify generation and reduce reliance on seasonal electricity imports.

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