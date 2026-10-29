AJA Newsbites – October 29, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

In the 1960s and 1970s, Korean miners and nurses in West Germany sent money home. Korean construction workers in the Middle East did the same. They helped local economies and built trust between countries. On October 27, President Lee Jae-myung said foreign workers contribute less to South Korea’s economy because they send earnings abroad. The Progressive Party, Justice Party and migrant worker groups demanded an apology. They said 1.1 million migrant workers help farms and factories operate. A government survey found that foreign residents spend 37.3% of their income on living expenses and 25.5% on transfers. Lee explained that he was comparing migrant workers with Korean workers. The debate raises questions about how workers’ economic contributions should be measured.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has opted for a diplomatic approach with Myanmar to address the issue of refugees from the country living in Malaysia, despite international criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the approach was aimed at finding a solution after decades of criticism and condemnation against Myanmar, spanning 20 to 30 years, had failed to bring about significant changes to its policies.

He said Malaysia’s efforts to establish diplomatic ties with Myanmar did not mean it agreed with or endorsed the country’s treatment of the Rohingya ethnic minority, but rather served as a channel to secure cooperation in addressing the refugee issue. “I think the way forward is to try to establish diplomatic relations with Myanmar. We are not saying that we agree with the expulsion of these people (refugees). We are not saying that we condone what has been done, but I have said that we want to be friends with Myanmar,” he said, as reported by New Straits Times.

He was responding to a question on Myanmar refugees during a question-and-answer session at the Majlis Ilmu Madani Bersama Perdana Menteri (Madani Knowledge Session with the Prime Minister), attended by prominent Indonesian preacher Ustaz Abdul Somad Batubara, in Putrajaya on October 28. Anwar said discussions with Myanmar had resulted in an agreement for the country to repatriate some of its citizens in Malaysia at its own expense, including using its military aircraft and vessels.

He said about 10,300 Myanmar refugees had been repatriated so far, with another 3,000 expected to undergo the repatriation process this month. He said the initiative was a temporary measure Malaysia could implement to address the refugee issue, although he acknowledged that it was insufficient to resolve the problem entirely.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Russia has affirmed its commitment to strengthening military cooperation with Cambodia to support the nation’s defense. During a meeting in Phnom Penh, Major General Markovchin Sergei, Deputy Commander of the Russian Ground Forces, met with General Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Both sides pledged to deepen their friendly ties and enhance military collaboration for mutual benefit. The agreement encompasses various areas, including human resource training, intelligence and visit exchanges, and joint efforts to combat terrorism, transnational crime, and technology-based fraud.

Additionally, the two nations will expand cooperation into humanitarian activities, disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and joint military exercises. This partnership reinforces long-standing bilateral relations as both militaries seek to modernize capabilities and address shared security challenges effectively.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia is preparing adjustments to the National Academic Competency Test schedule for students affected by disasters, with South Kalimantan and East Nusa Tenggara having submitted formal requests as of October 23. The regular examination sessions for senior high school students are scheduled for October 26–29 and November 2–5, while additional sessions are planned for November. Meanwhile, schools must address practical challenges involving computer availability, electricity, internet connectivity, and the effects of hazardous haze on learning.

At SMKN 5 Pontianak, preparations for 370 students include 75 computers across three examination rooms. The Education Ministry and regional authorities must ensure that schedule changes, safe examination locations, and learning support reach every affected student. Fair examinations require not only clear schedules but also safe conditions and equal opportunities for students to demonstrate their abilities.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a $100 million loan to Uzbekistan to improve the efficiency and reliability of its electricity distribution system.

The initiative is part of a joint program involving the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which has allocated $200 million, and the Government of Uzbekistan, contributing $71 million. The total project budget amounts to $371 million.

The project will modernize and digitalize 60 key substations operated by JSC National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan. By 2031, it is expected to reduce annual electricity losses by 20,000 MWh, cut greenhouse gas emissions by 23,000 tons, integrate 3.3 GW of renewable energy into the national grid, and create approximately 11,700 jobs.

The initiative supports Uzbekistan’s electricity sector amid rapid demographic and industrial growth, while international concessional financing helps ease pressure on the state budget and accelerate digital governance reforms.

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