AJA Newsbites – November 3, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung outlined the government’s 2027 budget priorities in an address to parliament on November 2, stressing broader growth and stronger social protections. The proposed Future Response Fund, however, faces questions about spending sustainability. Of its planned 45.4 trillion won expenditure next year, 34 percent is allocated to cash-related welfare benefits, while 46.7 percent involves recurring commitments, according to budget analyses.

The National Assembly Budget Office warns that universal assistance may benefit wealthier households. Additional tax revenues linked to the semiconductor boom are projected to weaken after 2027. The government says the fund will reduce inequality and preserve reserves against future revenue shortfalls.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a total of 10,036 patients in the country were facing organ failure as of October 15, underscoring the need for comprehensive reforms to the organ donation and transplant ecosystem.

He said the need was increasingly urgent given the low rate of organ donation, at just 1.33 donors per million population. According to him, the establishment of the National Transplant Council (NTC) was a strategic move to strengthen governance and drive the national organ donation agenda through a whole-of-government approach, addressing weaknesses caused by agencies working in silos.

“Through the NTC, we are creating unprecedented cross-ministerial synergy. We are mobilising emergency air logistics through Mercy Flight, involving the Fire and Rescue Department and the Defence Ministry, supported by rapid police outrider escorts to prevent delays.

“We are also examining a proposal to integrate organ donor registration status into driving licences with the Transport Ministry, supported by a sustainable funding framework from the Finance Ministry and clear religious guidance from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim),” he said in a Facebook post after chairing the council’s first meeting on November 2, as quoted by Bernama.

He said the reforms would bring three key benefits to the public, including ensuring that organ allocation was carried out more transparently and equitably based on clinical priorities. The public would also be able to pledge their organs with greater confidence, as every process would be subject to the Human Tissues Act and strict religious fatwa requirements. “Third, this integrated logistics chain will ensure organs reach operating theatres as quickly as possible,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Indonesia have committed to deepening healthcare cooperation and discussing global health issues. Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Health Minister Professor Chheang Ra and Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires Krishnajie Partadireja praised the strong bilateral and ASEAN-level partnership aimed at building resilient health systems and improving community well-being.

The leaders explored expanding collaboration in healthcare human resource development, sharing expertise in hospital management, public health, and digital health information systems. They also emphasized strengthening health security and joint preparedness for infectious disease responses to benefit citizens in both nations.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Due to ongoing protests by garment workers, around 150 garment factories in various areas of Gazipur — located near the capital Dhaka — declared a one-day closure on November 2.

According to locals, workers began protesting on Monday morning in several areas, including Konabari and Mouchak in Gazipur — a continuation of unrest that has persisted for the past few days. At one point, the protesters blocked both the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways, bringing vehicular movement to a complete standstill and causing significant hardship for thousands of people. Police and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) attempted to bring the situation under control; however, in some areas, the protests continued until midday. In these situations, authorities at over 150 garment factories across Gazipur declared a holiday for Monday. Police have detained 30 individuals in connection with the protests, which involved demands for wage increases, as well as acts of vandalism and arson.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that Pakistan-China strategic cooperation is built on mutual partnership, trust and collaboration.

Addressing a symposium on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s party-building vision in Islamabad, Dar said they appreciate the visionary leadership of President Xi and that cooperation exists between the political parties of China and Pakistan. The Chinese delegation head stated that to understand today’s China, it is essential to understand the Communist Party of China, noting that a strong political party stands behind China’s system of governance.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

A delegation of more than 50 senior Kazakh officials and representatives of state-owned companies, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, is visiting Israel to strengthen bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation.

The delegation includes deputy ministers and regional governors. The visit coincides with the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan–Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Madiyev and Israeli Minister Ze’ev Elkin.

During the visit, Madiyev met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. He conveyed greetings from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Discussions focused on implementing agreements reached during Herzog’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2026 and expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, innovation, water management, critical minerals and tourism.

Kazakhstan has invited Israeli companies and startups to participate in its alem.ai platform and Data Center Valley initiative. The delegation is also scheduled to visit several Israeli innovation, space, AI and cybersecurity institutions.

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