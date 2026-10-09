AJA Newsbites – October 9, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian police arrested the owner of a private airline company at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on October 7 in connection with the seizure of 521 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in Laos.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the man was arrested at noon along with three others — a co-pilot and two crew members — who were preparing a flight to Manila. The airline owned two aircraft and offered private jet rental services.

“In this case, the aircraft in question was rented at a rate of $49,500. The NCID is identifying the individual who made the rental booking for further action,” Hussein said. All four detainees are aged between 30 and 40 and have no previous criminal records.

The raid was conducted jointly by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), NCID, Petaling Jaya district police, Malaysia Airports auxiliary police (AVSEC) and Special Branch travel control officers.

On October 1, Laotian police seized 521 kg of crystal methamphetamine — packed in 23 suitcases — from a private Learjet that had arrived from Subang. Malaysian authorities said the aircraft departed without cargo and the drugs were loaded at Luang Prabang airport in Laos for transport to Manila. Thirteen individuals, including citizens of Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, were detained by Laotian authorities.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Trade between Cambodia and Thailand during the first nine months of 2026 totaled $2,081 million, a decrease of 28.46% compared with $2,909 million in the same period last year. Cambodia’s exports to Thailand were valued at $538 million, a decline of 6.52%, while imports from Thailand fell 33.88% to $1,542 million.

The decline followed the armed border conflict that erupted in mid-2025, which led to the complete closure of the land border. Cross-border trade has been rerouted through Laos and maritime channels, raising costs and slowing supply chains.

The Cambodian government has also banned the import of certain goods from Thailand, including gas, fuel, vegetables and fruits. However, not all goods Cambodia imports from Thailand originate there — many are manufactured in Thailand by international companies, meaning the restrictions affect multinational supply chains.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia is preparing a cross-ministerial team to finalize the government’s inventory of issues for the revised Oil and Gas Bill, which would replace the 2001 law. The House of Representatives approved the bill as a legislative initiative in August.

Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who also serves as Coordinating Minister for Downstreaming and Energy Transition, says the government is considering establishing a Special Oil and Gas Business Entity (BUK Migas) that would report directly to President Prabowo Subianto, replacing the existing upstream regulator SKK Migas. Lawmakers have also proposed requiring at least 25% of oil and gas production for domestic supply.

The government’s key challenge will be turning regulatory certainty into higher investment and production while maintaining strong oversight of contracts and operations.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

DP World, a UAE-based port operator, has signed a 15-year concession agreement to operate the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port.

DP World Board Chairman Essa Kazim and Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Moniruzzaman signed the agreement on October 8 at the Invest Bangladesh Auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, in the presence of Shipping Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam.

DP World will operate the terminal under the international “Landlord Model,” under which ownership, land, infrastructure and regulatory control remain with the Chittagong Port Authority and the government. DP World will invest approximately $150 million over the 15-year period and be responsible for terminal operations, equipment maintenance, repair and technological upgrades. The agreement includes a revenue-sharing arrangement per TEU container, with an option to extend by another 15 years through mutual consent.

However, the deal has drawn opposition. Protesters gathered in Agargaon as the agreement was signed, calling it a threat to national sovereignty. Police dispersed the demonstrators with batons. Port labour unions in Chittagong held a separate rally and announced a daylong hunger strike outside the port building for October 12, demanding cancellation of the agreement.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The heads of state of Central Asia — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — alongside Azerbaijan gathered in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 8 for the 8th Consultative Meeting. This was the first summit in the expanded format following Azerbaijan’s full accession, approved at the Tashkent meeting in November 2025.

The summit formally integrated Azerbaijan into the regional consultative framework, bringing together Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus. Discussions focused on expanding intra-regional trade, enhancing Trans-Caspian logistics, and strengthening energy and water resilience.

Leaders set a target to expand trade to $20 billion, supported by initiatives including a unified Central Asia–Azerbaijan E-Commerce Platform and industrial co-production. Strategic priorities also encompassed accelerating the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, coordinating green energy transmission corridors, and establishing a regional framework for water resource management.

The summit concluded with the signing of a Joint Statement and Azerbaijan officially assuming the inaugural chairmanship for the expanded format in 2027, as announced by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

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