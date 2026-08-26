AJA Newsbites – August 26, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The number of South Koreans aged 65 and older receiving at least one pension has reached a record 9.12 million, according to the 2024 Pension Statistics released by the National Data Agency. The pension coverage rate rose to 91.2%, meaning more than nine out of ten elderly people receive benefits from systems such as the basic pension or national pension. However, pension income remains insufficient for many seniors. The average monthly pension payment was 737,000 won (about $520), exceeding 700,000 won for the first time, but it covered only about 55% of the minimum living cost for a single-person household. About 84% of recipients receive less than 1 million won per month, with the largest group receiving 250,000–500,000 won. Nearly 878,000 elderly people still receive no pension at all, highlighting continued challenges amid rapid aging.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Traveller movement through the Rantau Panjang border checkpoint has dropped by about 30 to 40 percent following the series of attacks in southern Thailand on the night of August 22.

Rantau Panjang Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) commander Siti Khadijah Hamzah said the decline was recorded over two consecutive days from August 23, between 6am and 10pm. “The decline was noticeable on Sunday, a day after the attacks, with fewer pedestrians and motorists passing through the checkpoint in both directions,” she told the New Straits Times.

She said 3,298 inbound movements into Malaysia were recorded between August 22 and 24, compared with 2,969 outbound movements. Of the entries, 2,068 were recorded on August 22 before dropping to 1,230 over the following two days. For outbound movements, 1,696 were recorded on August 22 before dropping to 1,273 over the following two days. On a normal public holiday, movements through the checkpoint can reach nearly 5,000, she said.

Siti Khadijah said similar declines were believed to have been recorded at the other two border complexes in Kelantan, Pengkalan Kubor and Bukit Bunga. The decline was linked to shootings, bombings and arson attacks at 51 locations in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala on August 22, she said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that Cambodia’s four northeastern provinces — Kratie, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri and Mondulkiri — have attracted 72 investment project proposals valued at $2.7 billion, with the potential to create around 80,000 jobs.

Speaking in Kratie province at the inauguration of nearly 100 kilometres of new roads, Hun Manet highlighted the ongoing impact of the 2025–2028 Special Investment Promotion Program, which offers tax and customs incentives, low-interest financing, reduced production costs and streamlined administrative procedures.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

As of July 1, 2026, Uzbekistan’s public debt reached $48.3 billion, increasing by $4.8 billion compared with the same period a year earlier. Despite the rise in absolute terms, the debt-to-GDP ratio declined from 29.6% to 27%, reflecting stronger economic growth.

Foreign borrowing accounted for the majority of the debt at $40.7 billion, or 84% of the total, while domestic debt stood at $7.6 billion, or 16%. US dollar-denominated loans represented the largest share of external debt at $27.4 billion. Uzbekistan also owed $3.9 billion in euros, $2.7 billion in Japanese yen, $2.1 billion in Uzbek soums and $1.5 billion in Chinese yuan.

International financial institutions were the largest group of creditors, accounting for $22.5 billion. The World Bank provided $9.1 billion, followed by the Asian Development Bank with $8.2 billion. Chinese banks accounted for $3.9 billion among foreign financial institutions.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260826 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN