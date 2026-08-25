AJA Newsbites – August 25, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Traditional photo studios in South Korea are rapidly losing ground as smartphones and artificial intelligence reshape the photography market. Film developing, family portraits and ID photos once provided steady income, but smartphones, self-service studios and AI photo-editing services are replacing much of that demand. Some studios have drawn criticism for advertising free or low-cost family portraits and later pressuring customers to buy expensive albums or frames. The Korea Consumer Agency received 1,782 complaints related to photo services from 2022 through July this year, including 272 cases involving free-photo promotions. At the same time, some studios are adapting by offering pet family portraits and on-location photography for birthdays, first-birthday celebrations and other family events.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Straits of Malacca and Singapore are a shining example of what countries can achieve through close collaboration, Singapore Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said.

“For over half a century, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore have collaborated closely to improve navigational safety in our waters, including in areas with unresolved maritime boundaries. Even when there were differences in views, we did not allow these to paralyse cooperation,” he said at the launch of the book “The Straits of Malacca and Singapore: A Model for the World” on August 24.

Siow said the three littoral states had reaffirmed that keeping the waterways safe, secure and open was in everyone’s best interests. “It is not only the littoral states that benefited. Nearly a quarter of the world’s seaborne trade passes through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

Published by the National University of Singapore’s Centre for International Law, the book examines how Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have worked together to manage the straits, balancing freedom of navigation with sovereignty and environmental protection. It also highlights Singapore’s role in shaping regional maritime governance, from its diplomatic leadership in negotiating the transit passage regime at the Third UN Conference on the Law of the Sea to technical innovations guiding vessels through the waterways.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Forty Cambodian students have received scholarships from the South Korean government to continue their studies in South Korea for the 2026–2027 academic year.

During a meeting with the recipients at the Ministry of Health on August 22, Secretary of State Prof. Yit Sunnara said human capital is a priority for the Royal Government of Cambodia. He encouraged the students to study hard and take care of their physical and mental health, so they can become capable professionals who contribute to building a prosperous nation upon their return.

Yit Sunnara said all scholarship recipients serve not only as students studying abroad, but also as Cambodia’s goodwill ambassadors promoting the country’s civilisation and culture and demonstrating the dignity and discipline of the Cambodian people on the international stage.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the ransom demands of Somali pirates cannot be accepted. Speaking upon his arrival in London, Dar said that despite more than four months having passed, the return of 10 Pakistani sailors held hostage has not been possible.

Dar noted that the families remain deeply concerned and are demanding practical measures rather than assurances. He emphasized that paying ransom is prohibited under international law. “If pirates start receiving money this way, they will continue doing so,” he said. Dar added that efforts are underway to secure the sailors’ release, but the details cannot be disclosed at this time.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The Adilet Party has won a landslide victory in Kazakhstan’s elections to the new unicameral parliament, the Kurultai, securing 71.17% of the vote, according to preliminary results announced on August 24 by Central Election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov.

The elections, held on August 23, marked the first vote for the Kurultai following Kazakhstan’s transition to a unicameral parliamentary system. About 9.35 million citizens participated, with voter turnout reaching 74.08%.

Auyl received 6.26%, followed by Respublica with 5.56%, Ak Zhol with 5.21%, and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with 5.11%. The People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Baitak failed to pass the 5% threshold. Five parties will be represented in the 145-seat Kurultai.

The result gives Adilet a dominant position in the new parliament and strengthens the pro-presidential political bloc. Analysts say the outcome points to continued consolidation of Kazakhstan’s political system around President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

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