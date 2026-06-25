AJA Newsbites – June 25, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Korean won fell past the 1,540 mark against the US dollar on June 24, with the KRW-USD exchange rate closing at 1,541.8 won — the weakest level in 17 years since the 2009 global financial crisis. The trend continued despite verbal intervention from the president, who warned the rate was excessively high.

The primary driver is a massive sell-off by foreign investors, who net-sold over 11 trillion won worth of Korean stocks over four consecutive trading days. Korea’s failure to be added to the MSCI Developed Markets watch list also dampened investor sentiment. Combined with a global strong dollar trend fuelled by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rates — pushing the Dollar Index past 101.5 — the Korean won faces severe downward pressure. Experts warn the rate could potentially reach 1,560 won.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia’s “Budi Madani” targeted fuel subsidy programme has benefited 14 million Malaysians, with 11.1 billion litres of fuel distributed as of May 31, 2026, the Finance Ministry said.

The total sales value amounted to RM22.1 billion, of which RM11.2 billion was borne by the government as subsidy. The ministry noted that since the Middle East crisis, Budi Madani subsidy spending has tripled on average compared with the same period in 2025. “The government will continue to monitor implementation of the Budi Madani programme and make improvements to ensure assistance is distributed fairly, effectively and targeted to those who truly need it,” the ministry said in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday, June 24, as reported by Bernama. The reply was to Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN–Beluran), who asked about beneficiaries, subsidy disbursement, approval rates, and measures to ensure no eligible group is excluded.

The ministry stressed that no application is required, as eligibility is straightforward: Malaysian citizens holding a MyKad and a valid driving licence of a qualifying class. To ensure inclusivity, the government has introduced an eligibility and transaction verification portal, a Budi Madani customer service centre, and ongoing announcements across media platforms.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Bin Daein, President and CEO of South Korea’s BNK Financial Group, reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to long-term investment in Cambodia during a meeting with Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, June 23.

Bin Daein shared positive observations on Cambodia’s development progress and the favourable environment for investment and tourism following a personal visit to the country. He also announced plans to organise a visit for Korean business partners to Cambodia in the near future. Chea Serey said the Royal Government and the National Bank of Cambodia are continuing to strengthen the investment environment.

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and South Korea reached more than $476 million in the first five months of 2026, a 31.5% increase compared to the same period in 2025. In 2025, total bilateral trade exceeded $923 million, up 9.8% year-on-year. Cambodia exported nearly $327 million worth of goods to Korea, while Korea exported $596 million to Cambodia, a 14.4% increase.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

The MV Banglar Joyjatra, owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), has finally crossed the Strait of Hormuz after being stranded in the Persian Gulf for three and a half months due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Following the historic US-Iran agreement, the vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz at around 3 am on June 22, aided by intensive diplomatic efforts by the Bangladesh government. The ship had previously been waiting within 80 nautical miles of the strait for permission from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to pass. The vessel is currently heading to the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to refuel, with South Africa as its next commercial destination. All 31 crew members are Bangladeshi and have been confirmed safe and healthy by BSC.

The MV Banglar Joyjatra had arrived at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai on February 27. The following day, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, leaving the ship stranded in the Persian Gulf for three and a half months.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said various countries have praised Pakistan for its role in establishing regional peace, and that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in the region.

At his weekly press briefing, Andrabi said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid a one-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he held meetings with both the Prime Minister and President Asif Ali Zardari. Both leaders resolved to strengthen bilateral relations during the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Andrabi said the second round of Iran-US talks took place in Bürgenstock on June 21, with Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir representing Pakistan. Three technical working groups have been established for the second phase: one focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, one on sanctions and frozen assets, and one on the situation in Lebanon. Pakistan and Qatar’s technical teams will remain in contact with their US and Iranian counterparts.

Andrabi added that Pakistani media also played a responsible role in the mediation and peace efforts, and that Pakistan welcomes the international community’s appreciation of its constructive contributions.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

A regional forum launched in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan under the RESILAND CA+ programme has highlighted a shift in Central Asia’s climate agenda — from a purely environmental concern to an issue closely linked with regional security and sustainable development. Key discussions focused on creating unified digital tools for monitoring transboundary natural hazards and improving coordination of long-term climate risk management policies.

The agenda is becoming strategically important for Central Asian states, which are among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change. Rapid glacier retreat in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, increasing aridification in Kazakhstan, and growing water stress and land degradation in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are forming interconnected, cross-border risks that amplify each other.

Existing response systems remain largely national, while most climate-related threats — floods, mudflows, and ecosystem degradation — are inherently transboundary. In this context, the proposed Regional Online Catalogue of Climate Disasters represents an important step toward shifting from reactive emergency response to proactive risk management, with shared data systems potentially improving forecasting, coordination, and resource allocation.

However, the success of such digital initiatives will depend on political will, data-sharing agreements, harmonised monitoring standards, and sustainable financing for regional cooperation.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

A temporary maritime corridor for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz has been established following coordination between Oman and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Vessels wishing to use the temporary corridor must coordinate with the IMO, based on coordinates announced by the organisation and Omani authorities, the Omani news agency reported. The measure ensures freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway in line with international law and the law of the sea, without imposing transit fees.

In a joint statement issued after talks in Muscat, Oman and Iran said a joint working group involving their foreign ministries would be formed to continue discussions, and that they would consult other littoral states and relevant parties.

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