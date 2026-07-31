AJA Newsbites – July 31, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Former Korea Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team coach Hong Myung-bo appeared before a parliamentary hearing on July 30 and apologized for South Korea’s early exit from the North and Central America World Cup. However, the hearing, intended to examine the controversial coaching appointment and the KFA’s management, was criticized for merely repeating questions raised during parliamentary sessions and audits in 2024. Hong denied receiving preferential treatment, earning an excessive salary or seeking a job for his driver. Chung also insisted that no regulations were violated when Hong or Jürgen Klinsmann was appointed. Several lawmakers drew criticism for asking repetitive or irrelevant questions about individual matches and player selections. Rather than establishing accountability or presenting reforms, the hearing exposed lawmakers’ poor preparation and failed to produce meaningful new findings.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on July 30 hosted the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, for breakfast at The Istana, underscoring the enduring and deep-rooted ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, Wong said he and Sultan Nazrin discussed strengthening Asean cooperation and exchanged views on a wide range of promising initiatives that Singapore and Malaysia are advancing together. “Beyond geography, Singapore and Malaysia are bound by a shared history and strong people-to-people ties. I am confident that we will continue to work hand in hand to build our shared vision for the future, one which will yield benefits for both our peoples,” Wong said.

Sultan Nazrin, who is also the Chancellor of Universiti Malaya (UM), is in Singapore for the 55th UM–National University of Singapore (NUS) Inter-University Tunku Chancellor Golf Tournament from July 29 to 30.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) revealed that Cambodia’s financial account balance recorded a net inflow of $4.3 billion in the first half of 2026, equivalent to 15.5% of gross domestic product, a seven-fold increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the resilience and potential of the country’s economy.

According to an NBC report, the net inflow was mainly supported by direct investment and other investments. Foreign direct investment inflows amounted to $2.6 billion, an increase of 18.5%. Growth was driven by investment in the financial sector, which increased by 110.9%, and the non-financial sector, which increased by 8.9%. The other investment balance also showed a net inflow of $1.1 billion, a positive change from a net outflow of $2.5 billion in the first half of last year. The report said the change was due to a decrease in foreign deposits, coupled with a 27.1% increase in net government borrowing.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in the capital Dhaka on the evening of July 30. The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between the United States and Bangladesh, officials said.

Gor arrived in Dhaka on July 30 afternoon on a three-day visit. He will visit the Rohingya camps on July 31 and meet Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on August 1, the final day of his visit.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed a technical audit of the billing system of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs). During a briefing, it was shared that the technical and commercial losses of distribution companies are gradually decreasing. In the previous financial year, DISCOs in Islamabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala recorded the lowest losses.

The Prime Minister instructed that a technical audit of DISCOs’ billing systems be conducted and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) be established to evaluate their performance. Sharif stated that reforms in the power sector are among the government’s top priorities, and the installation of smart meters across the country is indispensable. He added that strict measures at every level are required to completely eradicate electricity theft, noting that the top-performing DISCO will be awarded. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister also directed that solar energy projects be developed at the village level.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sadyr Japarov signed the Treaty on Allied Relations, marking a new stage in the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. During the ceremony, Japarov awarded Mirziyoyev the Order of Manas First Degree, the highest state award of the Kyrgyz Republic, recognizing his contribution to strengthening friendship, good-neighborly relations, and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was accompanied by the exchange of a wide range of bilateral documents covering border cooperation, social protection, education, tourism, culture, agriculture, and infrastructure development. The two countries agreed to establish an Interstate Council to coordinate joint initiatives and strengthen political dialogue.

A key priority is increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion through expanded supplies, import substitution projects, and the opening of trade houses in both capitals. Cooperation will also deepen in energy, logistics, critical minerals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

The leaders highlighted the importance of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project and the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant. They also agreed to hold the first Regional Forum involving all provinces of the two countries, further expanding economic and humanitarian ties.

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