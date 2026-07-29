Saudi Arabia Launches Precision Strikes on Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq After Drone Attacks on Oil Facilities

By Habib Toumi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday that its armed forces, in coordination with the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), carried out precision strikes against specific Iran-backed militia targets inside Iraq in response to recent drone attacks targeting the Kingdom’s oil infrastructure.

The announcement came after Saudi authorities said several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Iran-backed militias from Iraqi territory had been intercepted over the past two days while attempting to strike petroleum facilities in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and Riyadh region.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the military operation was conducted in accordance with the Kingdom’s inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, describing the strikes as a response to attacks against Saudi petroleum facilities.

The ministry said the latest attacks occurred despite Saudi Arabia’s efforts to reduce regional tensions and promote stability.

“At a time when the Kingdom was exerting every effort to help de-escalate tensions in the region,” the statement said, “Iran-backed terrorist militias chose an irresponsible path of escalation, violated international law, and disregarded the obligations of Islamic brotherhood, including the principles of good neighborliness.”

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed that it does not seek a broader escalation, but warned that it would respond decisively to any future attacks.

“The Kingdom will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets,” the ministry said, SPA reported.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki confirmed that the Saudi Armed Forces, working alongside the United States Central Command, had carried out precision strikes against militia targets in Iraq linked to the drone attacks.

Al-Malki said the operation followed statements issued by the Ministry of Defense on July 27 and 28 confirming that Saudi air defenses had intercepted multiple drones targeting critical oil installations and that investigations had concluded the attacks originated from Iraqi territory and were carried out by Iran-backed militias.

He said the operation was conducted pursuant to Saudi Arabia’s right to self-defense under international law and reiterated that the Kingdom reserves the right to respond to aggression “at the time and place of its choosing.”

Saudi Arabia concluded by reiterating that while it remains committed to regional stability and does not seek escalation, it will take decisive action against any threats directed at its territory, citizens or strategic infrastructure.