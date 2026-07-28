AJA Newsbites – July 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A manual recount of the June 3 Tongyeong mayoral election has confirmed the victory of Democratic Party Mayor Kang Seok-joo. After examining all 69,693 ballots over nearly 12 hours, the South Gyeongsang Provincial Election Commission said Kang received 33,626 votes against 33,588 for former mayor Cheon Young-ki of the People Power Party.

The margin narrowed from 44 votes to 38 after six ballots previously classified as invalid were accepted as valid votes for Cheon. The change was not enough to overturn the result. The recount followed Cheon’s petition alleging possible errors in the ballot-sorting system. Cheon must pay the recount cost of approximately 19.22 million won, though the amount will be refunded if his petition is accepted. The commission will issue its decision by August 18.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Royal diplomacy between Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim and Bahrain’s King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa has paved the way for the return of Formula One (F1) to Malaysia after an eight-year absence.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page on Sunday, July 27, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be staged at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit following discussions between the two monarchs. The agreement came after the Bahrain Grand Prix faced uncertainty due to armed conflict in the Middle East, which disrupted the F1 calendar and threatened the race.

King Hamad contacted Sultan Ibrahim by phone to discuss a solution, leading to strategic cooperation between the Malaysian and Bahraini governments, Formula One, and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

“The understanding led to an agreement to stage the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, bringing Formula 1 back to Malaysia after it was last held in 2017,” the Palace said, describing the development as reflecting the “close friendship and high level of trust” between the two monarchs, whose personal ties began in 2017 and were further strengthened during Sultan Ibrahim’s state visit to Bahrain in 2025.

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed that Sepang will host the Bahrain Grand Prix from October 2 to 4, after plans to reschedule the race in Bahrain later this year were derailed by escalating conflict in the region. The race will be held between the Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds of the championship.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia exported 5,738 tons of durians to China during the first seven months of 2026, nearly 40 times the total volume exported in all of 2025.

According to Khim Finan Khim Finan, undersecretary of state and spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, three containers carrying more than 50 tons of durians were recently shipped to China via a new overland transport route through Laos. He added that another 200 tons, packed by a Chinese company, are scheduled to be exported within the next two weeks.

Khim Finan said the rapid growth was driven by the ministry’s efforts to establish the new land route through Laos, reducing transportation time to just five days, compared with 15 to 20 days by sea. Although only recently launched, the overland route has already accounted for nearly 10% of Cambodia’s total durian exports to China in 2026.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court of Bangladesh seeking an investigation into the presence of potentially harmful microplastics in toothpaste products sold in the country. The petition was filed on Monday, July 27, by Supreme Court lawyer Md. Abdullah Al Mamun.

According to media reports, microplastics were detected in 26 of the 34 toothpaste brands tested in Bangladesh. The particles were also found in four of the six toothpaste products designed for children. The findings were published in a new study by the Environment and Social Development Organization.

Researchers warned that the presence of microplastics in toothpaste raises serious concerns about potential risks to both human health and the environment.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Jiang Zaidong, China’s ambassador to Pakistan, met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Prime Minister’s Adviser Dr. Tauqeer Shah, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also attended the meeting.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The two sides discussed the regional situation, including developments in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and South Asia. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its strategic cooperative partnership with China, saying the two countries would continue close cooperation to implement agreements reached by their leaders.

Ambassador Jiang said China regards Pakistan as its “iron brother” and will continue to support the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that China would also continue to provide full support for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development.

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