Rath Yatra Festival Celebrated in Bangladesh with Prayers for World Peace

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

Dhaka: Like every year, the Rath Yatra festival of the Sanatan (Hindu) religion has been celebrated in Bangladesh, praying for world peace and prosperity.

This nine-day religious event had various formalities. Numerous people from the Hindu community joined the Rath Yatra festival in various temples in the capital Dhaka. After the worship of Sri Sri Jagannath Dev in the temples, the devotees gathered for prayers.

They pray for world peace as well as for the well-being and prosperity of the country and nation. After the worship on the first day, the Rath Yatra of Jagannath Dev started from the Swamibag Ashram in the city. It crossed various intersections and ended at the Dhakeshwari National Temple.

It was attended by a large number of followers of the Sanatan religion. The first day’s program included discussion meetings, colorful chariot processions, Bhagavat discussions, Harinama sankirtan, religious and cultural programs, theatrical performances, various competitions for children and distribution of Mahaprasad.

According to traditional religious customs, this Rath Yatra begins on the second day of the bright fortnight of the month of Ashadh and the return Rath starts on the Ekadashi Tithi.

On the first day, the Yatra is brought back to the place from where it started, after eight days, which is known to the devotees as Ulto Rath. Before the Rath Yatra, discussions are held in the temples, and ‘Agnihotra Yajna’ is performed for world peace and prosperity. Like every time, the main Rath Yatra is organized by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

On the ninth day of this festival, the Ulto Rath Yatra is held on the Ekadashi Tithi. The Rath Yatra ends at the Swamibag Ashram of ISKCON again on the same route from Dhakeshwari Temple. Thousands of people, including children, women and men, join the festival.

On this day, the capital Dhaka becomes festive with the Ulto Rath Yatra to the joyous cries of thousands of devotees. During the day, various rituals are organized at the Swamibag Ashram every day.

Religious leaders presented messages of harmony, compassion and human welfare at a discussion meeting organized at the Dhakeshwari National Temple premises on the occasion of the Rath Yatra.

Speaking as the chief guest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan said, “Those who try to create division in society and the state in the name of religion are enemies of the nation, religion and God.” He urged everyone to be aware and prevent any kind of attempt to create division in the society.

ISKCON Bangladesh leaders said that like every year, this year too, there was maximum security in the procession from the day of the Rath Yatra to the reverse Rath Yatra.

Devotees believe that Jagannath Dev is the Lord of the world. Only by receiving his grace can people be liberated. The main center of Jagannath Dev’s Rath Yatra is in the coastal city of Puri in the Indian state of Odisha. Following the Rath Yatra there, the festival of Jagannath Dev’s Rath Yatra is celebrated in different countries of the world.