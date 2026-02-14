BNP’s Landslide Victory: 212 Seats Secured, Tarique Rahman Seen as Likely Next Prime Minister

By Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) scored a landslide victory in the country’s 13th national parliamentary election held on February 12, winning 212 seats out of 299 in an alliance.

The election was conducted under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, which was formed after the mass anti-government protests in 2024. The Election Commission (EC) said voter turnout stood at 59.44 percent. With BNP’s sweeping win, political observers believe BNP leader Tarique Rahman is now widely seen as the likely next prime minister.

BNP secured a clear single majority with its 212-seat tally. Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as a major rival force, winning 77 seats. The EC said results for 297 out of the 299 constituencies have already been announced, and confirmed that voter turnout in the election was 59.44 percent.

With BNP now holding an overwhelming majority, the party is expected to take the lead in forming the next government and steering parliamentary affairs. International reactions followed quickly. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman by telephone soon after the election and later shared the message publicly on microblogging platform X. Pakistan and Malaysia were also reported to have extended their congratulations to Rahman and BNP.

The election was held under the transitional administration led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, who has overseen the country’s interim governance since the political upheaval of 2024. However, as of now, there has been no confirmed announcement regarding whether Yunus will hold any official position after the election.

The election was the first nationwide vote since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down following the 2024 protests. Hasina has reportedly remained in India since then and has not returned to Bangladesh. Some foreign media reported that she criticized the election outcome as “illegal” and “unconstitutional.”

As BNP moves to form the next government based on its decisive mandate, attention is now focused on how Bangladesh’s political transition will proceed, including the end of the interim government and the formal inauguration of a new administration.



Tarique Rahman, 60, is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and a key leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). After studying at the University of Dhaka, he entered politics and has lived in London since 2008 while directing the party from abroad.

He was previously convicted in corruption and criminal cases, though BNP has described them as politically motivated. Following BNP’s election victory, he is widely seen as a leading contender for prime minister.