AJA Newsbites – August 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey” has become a major Korean box-office phenomenon, surpassing 4 million admissions just 12 days after its August 5 release. By August 16, cumulative attendance had already topped 4.54 million. Viewers in their 20s and 30s are helping drive the surge, challenging assumptions about a generation accustomed to one-minute short-form videos. Running 172 minutes, the film combines spectacular imagery, a clear narrative and the familiarity of the ancient Greek hero Odysseus. Demand for premium IMAX screenings has even prompted young moviegoers to travel between cities in search of tickets. Remarkably, attendance and advance bookings strengthened during the film’s second week instead of declining. The success suggests younger audiences are not simply seeking shorter content: when an experience feels distinctive and worth the investment, they are willing to devote both time and money to it.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia-Singapore bilateral trade reached over $1.4 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 188.8%, according to the General Directorate of Customs and Excise of Cambodia. Cambodia’s exports to Singapore exceeded $50 million, up 37%, while Cambodia’s imports from Singapore surpassed $1.3 billion, up 200%, reflecting growing demand in both countries. Cambodia exports agricultural and garment products to Singapore, while imports from Singapore include fuel, gas and equipment.

In 2025, bilateral trade reached more than $2.34 billion, up 89% from 2024. Cambodia’s exports to Singapore were worth $920 million, up more than 200%, while imports from Singapore totalled $1.42 billion, up 50.50%.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Myanmar’s military-backed government has said that more than 300,000 Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh have been identified as former residents of Rakhine state and will be accepted for return once security conditions improve.

In a statement on August 15, the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received information on 828,824 Rohingya from Bangladesh. Of these, 426,545 have been verified, and 308,797 have been identified as former residents of Rakhine.

The Myanmar government maintains that in 2017, an armed Rohingya group attacked security posts in Rakhine, prompting a military operation. Rohingya refugees say thousands were killed during the operation and more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Speakers at a national debate organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Islamabad said that devolving power to the local level is indispensable for national development.

Addressing the topic of whether new administrative units should be created in Pakistan, speakers said that more units should be established to improve governance and directly benefit the public. They stressed that devolving power to the lowest tier is essential for national progress and that a strong local government system is necessary to resolve public issues. The speakers also highlighted that the division of power is vital for accountability.

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