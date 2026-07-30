AJA Newsbites – July 30, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Michelle Steel arrived in Seoul on July 30 as the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea. She is the second Korean American to hold the post, following Sung Kim, and the first Korean American woman appointed as Washington’s top envoy in Seoul. A former two-term Republican congresswoman from California, Steel was nominated by President Donald Trump in April and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 17 in a 55–39 vote.

Steel has consistently emphasized North Korean human rights, deterrence against Pyongyang’s nuclear threats, stronger pressure on China and reinforcement of the U.S.–South Korea alliance. Some progressive groups in South Korea have criticized her conservative positions and contacts with Korean right-wing figures. Her agenda includes trade and tariff negotiations, Seoul’s investment commitments in the United States, wartime operational control and nuclear cooperation. During her confirmation hearing, Steel pledged to seek clearer details about South Korea’s U.S. investment plan and fairer access for American companies.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Nuclear power should not be sidelined in Asean’s energy transition efforts as the region seeks a stable, affordable and reliable energy supply, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said while Asean countries had increasingly focused on renewable sources such as solar and wind, nuclear energy appeared to have received less attention despite the region having regulatory experience and technical expertise. He said nuclear power could play a role in supporting the objectives of the Asean Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) as countries seek to balance energy security with emissions reduction.

“Energy transition does not proceed in a straight line, nor can integration proceed in isolation. Even before the current energy crunch, overdependence on fossil fuels has drawn much of Asean’s attention to alternatives such as solar and wind. Yet, nuclear power appears to have been relegated to lesser significance,” he said at the GBA-Asean Conference on Energy Transition and Integration on July 29, as reported by the New Straits Times.

Anwar said this was unfortunate given the region’s experience and capabilities to explore options that could contribute towards achieving Asean’s energy goals. He said Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap was built around three key objectives — ensuring a stable, affordable and reliable energy supply, using energy as a driver of economic growth, and reducing emissions while preserving natural ecosystems.

He also said Asean needed collective action and stronger cooperation to navigate the challenges ahead, adding that energy transition and integration must remain focused on improving the lives of communities.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Indonesia have committed to strengthening cooperation on information exchange and expert training to combat global cybercrime more effectively.

During a bilateral meeting on July 28 in Phnom Penh with Cambodia’s Senior Minister in Charge of Special Missions and Head of the Secretariat of the Commission for Combating Online Scams Chhay Sinarith, Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno praised Cambodia’s efforts and operational results, as well as the creation of new laws, calling them a significant turning point.

Indonesia is ready to provide support to Cambodia in strengthening the capacity of law enforcement officials and joint cooperation, Arif said, adding that Indonesia fully supported Cambodia’s hosting of an international conference, which demonstrates Cambodia’s willingness to transform itself from a victim country to a leading country in combating cybercrime.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance has announced that participants in the Tax Amnesty and Voluntary Disclosure Program (PPS) must complete the repatriation of eligible offshore assets by the end of 2026. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the government will strengthen enforcement by working closely with the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), ahead of comprehensive compliance audits scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The policy marks a shift from voluntary compliance toward stricter enforcement of tax obligations. Businesses and individuals with overseas assets are encouraged to review their reporting status and repatriation plans to ensure compliance with Indonesian tax regulations. The government expects the enhanced oversight to improve fiscal transparency, strengthen tax administration, and reinforce long-term confidence in the country’s taxation system.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, Pakistan has been identified as the country with the highest hepatitis burden in the region, with 12.9 million people affected. A patient loses their life to hepatitis every 11 minutes. Alarmingly, only 3 out of every 10 affected individuals are aware of their condition, leaving millions without timely treatment. In light of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all relevant institutions, including those in Pakistan, to take immediate and effective science-based measures to achieve the goal of eliminating hepatitis as a major public health threat by 2030.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $41 billion in January–June 2026, increasing by 7.4% year-on-year. Imports were the main driver of growth, rising 21% to $25.1 billion, while exports declined 8.8% to $15.9 billion. Excluding gold, however, merchandise exports increased 28.7% to $8.2 billion, pointing to stronger performance in non-commodity sectors and gradual diversification of the export base. Uzbekistan traded with 195 countries during the period, with China accounting for 23.1% of total trade, followed by Russia at 17.1%, Kazakhstan at 6.8%, Türkiye at 3.4% and Afghanistan at 2.6%.

The widening gap between imports and exports highlights strong domestic demand and continued purchases of machinery, equipment and industrial inputs. At the same time, rising non-gold exports create opportunities to strengthen manufacturing and regional supply chains. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also identified significant potential to increase trade with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to $10 billion each.

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