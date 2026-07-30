Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to Set Up Supreme Interstate Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev following the agreement to laucnch a Supreme Interstate Council

By Kuban Andymen

BISHKEK: Following talks in Cholpon-Ata, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, signed a Treaty on Alliance Relations, formalizing the transition of bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

The document provides for the creation of a Supreme Interstate Council, which will coordinate the implementation of joint decisions and strategic projects, according to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

During the state visit, Sadyr Japarov awarded Shavkat Mirziyoyev the highest state award of the Kyrgyz Republic—the Order of Manas, 1st Class—for his outstanding contribution to strengthening friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership, and allied relations between the two countries.

The leaders also confirmed their intention to complete the resolution of border issues, expand the network of border crossing points, increase mutual trade, and accelerate the implementation of key infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Station-1 and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The signing of the alliance treaty was a logical outcome of the rapid rapprochement between Bishkek and Tashkent, which began after the resolution of most of the contentious issues along the state border. In recent years, the two countries have been able to transform their relations from a matter of resolving accumulated problems to a long-term strategic partnership encompassing trade, investment, energy, transport, security, and humanitarian cooperation.

This alliance status demonstrates that Bishkek and Tashkent view each other as key partners in Central Asia, ready to coordinate their actions on critical regional development issues.

The establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council provides a stable institutional foundation for cooperation and will ensure ongoing coordination at the highest political level. Equally symbolic was the presentation of Kyrgyzstan’s highest state award, the Order of Manas, 1st Class, to the President of Uzbekistan.

This step goes far beyond diplomatic protocol and reflects the exceptionally high level of trust between the two countries, demonstrating the special importance of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations for regional stability.

The practical significance of the alliance is determined primarily by the implementation of two major infrastructure projects: the Kambarata-Ata Hydroelectric Power Station (HPP) and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. Their successful completion could strengthen Central Asia’s energy security, significantly expand the region’s transit potential, and create new opportunities for trade between China, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe.

The signing of the agreement is given additional political significance by the holding of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

At the time of publication, official reports had indicated the arrival in Kyrgyzstan of the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

At that time, information regarding the arrival of the leaders of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov had not yet been published.

At the same time, both presidents traditionally participated in previous consultative meetings of the Central Asian heads of state, so the current summit is expected to maintain the format of bringing together all the region’s leaders to discuss regional integration, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and interaction with Azerbaijan as an important partner for Central Asia.