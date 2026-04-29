AJA Newsbites – April 30, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Han Won-dong, a former journalist at the Kyunghyang Shinmun, passed away on April 28 at the age of 82.

He was widely respected as a master proofreader who meticulously corrected errors in articles and headlines. Even under tight newsroom deadlines, he helped maintain accuracy, clarity, and dignity in newspaper writing. Quiet by nature, he was known for refining sentences while preserving each writer’s style and voice. Younger reporters said they learned writing skills and a keen sense of language from him.

He was also remembered as a warm and kind senior who often shared drinks and conversations with colleagues. His legacy endures in the countless refined words that continue to live on in newspapers and in readers’ memories.

He will be remembered for his dedication to protecting the integrity of language with care and excellence.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia was among seven countries involved in an international crackdown on online child sexual exploitation that led to the arrest of more than 300 suspects, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said.

Mohd Khalid said the number of Malaysians arrested in the month-long cross-border operation, led by Singapore police, is expected to be disclosed on Thursday. “Eleven men were arrested in Singapore. They are believed to be linked to another 326 suspects arrested in raids conducted at 382 locations across Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand between March 23 and April 17. “The suspects, including 15 women aged between 12 and 72, are believed to be involved in offences such as possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, sexual communication with minors, commercial sexual exploitation, and online extortion involving intimate images.

“Singapore police have seized digital evidence, including 116 computers, 340 mobile phones, 25 tablets, 140 storage devices, and 16 routers. A total of 119 individuals are assisting in the investigations,” he added.

Singapore police confirmed that 11 men were arrested but did not provide a country-by-country breakdown. The New Straits Times has learned that Bukit Aman played a key role in intelligence-sharing during the operation. Federal police were instrumental in developing several leads, including one case involving cross-border payments for illicit material via encrypted platforms.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Singapore has expressed its readiness to support Cambodia through capacity building for officials, the sharing of information and experiences, and the implementation of joint activities related to combating cybercrime, particularly in relation to Cambodia’s Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS) and newly enacted relevant laws.

During a meeting on Monday with Chhay Sinarith, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Missions and Head of the Secretariat of CCOS, Singapore’s Ambassador Steven Pang Chee Wee expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Royal Government of Cambodia and noted that cybercrime is a global issue requiring close cooperation.

He also voiced support for the establishment of the CCOS and the implementation of the new law, which demonstrate Cambodia’s clear commitment and serve as important tools in suppressing criminal groups—including masterminds, accomplices, and other stakeholders—in order to combat online crime.

In late March, Cambodia launched its Law on Anti-Technology Fraud, aimed at eradicating widespread online scam networks. The law imposes severe penalties, ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment, for organizers of fraud, kidnapping, and human trafficking rings, with enforcement prioritized to combat digital crime.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company SKF has begun producing Novo Nordisk’s modern insulin cartridges domestically for the first time, under an agreement with the Danish pharmaceutical company.

The announcement was made at an event held in the capital, Dhaka, on April 28. Health Minister Sardar Sakhawat Hossain, who attended the event, said, “The production of modern insulin in the country is undoubtedly an important step. Producing insulin domestically at a relatively low cost is a highly commendable initiative.” Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller said the initiative would help strengthen Bangladesh’s healthcare system.

Until now, modern insulin products, including Novo Nordisk’s Novomix and NovoRapid, had been imported from Denmark. Going forward, modern insulin cartridges will be produced locally using Novo Nordisk’s technology.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

A delegation led by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsin Gilani held high-level meetings in Vancouver, Canada, after attending the 36th AFC Congress.

Gilani, along with PFF Vice President Hafiz Zakaullah and Chief Operating Officer Shahid Niaz Khokhar, is also set to participate in the 76th FIFA Congress. Ahead of the event, the Pakistani delegation met with German Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf, Canada Soccer President Peter Augruso, Chinese Football Association (CFA) President Song Kai, and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) Vice President Iskandar Jalalov.

The German Football Association offered full cooperation to the PFF in areas including coach education and women’s football. Neuendorf also invited Pakistani players and coaches to visit Germany to gain experience from its advanced football system.

During the meeting with the Canada Soccer president, Gilani expressed appreciation for Canada’s hosting of the FIFA Congress. Discussions also focused on potential cooperation in grassroots football development and coaching education, given Canada’s strong football structure. The two sides also discussed organizing a series of exhibition matches, with the PFF offering support to engage the Pakistani community in Canada.

The head of the Chinese Football Association praised the diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, describing the two countries as “iron brothers.” Meanwhile, the Tajikistan Football Federation expressed willingness to cooperate in training Pakistani referees and supporting goalkeeper coaching. Discussions also covered collaboration in the development of women’s football.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The number of registered marriages in Uzbekistan has declined from 296,700 in 2022 to 267,100 in 2025, according to figures published by the Research Institute of Family and Gender based on an analysis of the country’s demographic trends.

Over the four-year period, the number of marriages decreased by 10%. The marriage rate per 1,000 people also fell, from 8.3 to 7.1. Experts identified five main reasons for the decline: a shrinking cohort of people of marriageable age, the growing prioritization of education and careers among women, economic difficulties, rising divorce rates, and the impact of labor migration and modern technology.

According to the study, 67.9% of respondents cited a stable income as the main condition for marriage, 54.3% pointed to housing, and 56.3% highlighted high wedding costs. The institute said the decline is likely temporary. The number of people of marriageable age is projected to increase, with the number of marriages expected to reach 280,500 by 2030 and 346,900 by 2040.

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