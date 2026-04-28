AJA Newsbites – April 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s broad money supply (M2) increased by 158 trillion won during the first nine months of Lee Jae-myung’s administration, highlighting concerns over excess liquidity and its economic impact.

Rapid expansion in money supply can quickly influence everyday life, as newly created money becomes someone’s asset and flows into consumption, investment, or financial markets. Over the past six years, M2 has grown at an average annual rate of 7.3%, compared with nominal economic growth of 4.4% and real growth of just 1.9%. As money supply expanded faster than the broader economy, surplus liquidity increasingly flowed into stocks and real estate.

This dynamic has benefited existing asset holders first through rising asset prices, while renters and cash holders have faced higher living costs later. As a result, wealth inequality has widened. Analysts warn that expanding money supply alone may not lead to stable living standards or a more equitable distribution of wealth.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan has successfully completed its second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026, marking a key step in efforts to eliminate the disease.

The anti-polio drive, conducted from April 13 to April 19, concluded peacefully across the country. According to the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), more than 44.8 million children received polio vaccine drops during the campaign. The nationwide effort involved strong coordination between federal and provincial authorities, with more than 400,000 frontline male and female health workers carrying out door-to-door vaccinations.

Public acceptance of the vaccine has also improved, supported by sustained government awareness campaigns. The refusal rate remained below 0.15%, reflecting growing trust among communities and continued engagement with families and local leaders. The Government of Pakistan considers polio eradication not only a public health objective but also a top national priority. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where polio has not yet been fully eradicated.

Polio is a potentially fatal disease that primarily affects children and can cause permanent partial or total physical disability among survivors.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan expects to increase the inflow of international students in 2026, according to Sayasat Nurbek.

Nurbek, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education, said international education generated approximately 22 billion tenge (US$47.9 million) in the current academic year. To attract prospective students, Kazakhstan is operating the “Study in Kazakhstan” digital platform alongside an international information campaign, with growing interest from Middle Eastern countries. Kazakhstan remains one of the leading destinations in Central Asia for international students. Official estimates show that tens of thousands of foreign students—primarily from India, China, Russia, and neighboring countries—are studying at Kazakh universities.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is expanding its education export sector by opening branches of foreign universities and increasing English-language programs. Kyrgyzstan continues to maintain a strong position in medical education, attracting many students from Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. Experts say competition for international students in Central Asia is intensifying, with Kazakhstan aiming to strengthen its role as a regional education hub.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260428 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN