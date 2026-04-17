AJA Newsbites – April 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean actress Go Hyun-jung is known for her elegance, intensity, grace, intelligence, and charisma. She is often regarded as Korea’s closest counterpart to Meryl Streep, bringing rare depth to every role she takes on.

This week, Go shared her excitement after meeting Streep in person. She had the opportunity to interview Streep and Anne Hathaway during their visit to Korea to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2. According to Go, Streep greeted her warmly, saying, “You are so beautiful,” while Hathaway recalled meeting her in New York the previous year. Reflecting on the encounter, Go said, “What actor does not admire Meryl Streep? I felt my breath stop.” She added that the experience made her fall in love with acting all over again.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia remains confident and on track to achieve its vision of becoming an artificial intelligence (AI) nation by 2030, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind emphasized that the country must nevertheless prepare for any potential future impacts that could affect this vision. “We are still on track and making the necessary preparations to ensure our goal of becoming an AI nation by 2030 is achieved. We will take further steps if any developments arise that could impact this vision, but for now, we remain firmly on course,” he told reporters after launching the southern regional office of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) on Thursday.

Malaysia is currently implementing its national AI roadmap to realize its 2030 ambitions, focusing on technology development, talent cultivation, governance, infrastructure, and sustainable investment. The initiative aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates policy, digital trust, and strategic investment, positioning Malaysia as a regional AI hub. Gobind also noted that the target for the digital economy to contribute 30 percent to gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 remains unchanged, with the interim target of 25.5 percent by 2025 also on track.

“One of our key goals is for the digital economy to contribute 30 percent to GDP by 2030. For 2025, the 25.5 percent target is likewise progressing well. There are no issues—we simply need to continue advancing toward the 2030 goal,” he reiterated.

Addressing concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the digital sector, including data center development, Gobind said projects are proceeding as planned. Many agreements have been signed, construction is underway, and some facilities are already operational. “Some projects have already begun operations, while others are under construction or in the final stages of agreements. Overall, progress continues as usual,” he added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Senate President and Acting Head of State Hun Sen has reiterated that Cambodia has never asked Thailand to reopen border crossings that have been unilaterally closed by Thailand since last July.

In audio messages posted on social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram on Wednesday night, Hun Sen addressed both domestic audiences and international listeners, including the Thai government and public. He stated that Cambodia does not rely on Thai goods, emphasizing that the country has the capacity to produce its own products for domestic markets. He further said Cambodia does not expect the reopening of border crossings and urged individuals to immediately stop importing Thai goods into the country.

Hun Sen also called on authorities in both Cambodia and Thailand to strictly monitor border checkpoints on land and at sea. He added, “Those who continue to smuggle goods from Thailand into Cambodia should reflect on their actions. Are you not afraid of wrongdoing or public condemnation? You should stop. As we approach the New Year, let us put an end to this.”

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense rejected reports by Thai media claiming that Cambodia had proposed reopening border crossings for the transport of emergency goods. Through its spokesperson, the ministry stated that such claims are false and intended to mislead both domestic and international public opinion. It urged the public to remain cautious and verify information carefully to avoid being misled by misinformation.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Despite global economic volatility, Sri Lanka is positioning itself as a resilient and stable destination for international travelers.

Speaking at a media briefing in Dhaka, Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, said the island’s tourism infrastructure—including energy, transport, and hospitality—remains fully unaffected by regional crises.

While domestic service rates have remained stable, global fuel price fluctuations and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have led to a modest fuel surcharge on airfares. Currently, SriLankan Airlines and FitsAir continue to maintain strong connectivity, with Bangladesh emerging as a key growth market.

Last year, approximately 60,000 Bangladeshi tourists visited Sri Lanka, and the number is projected to reach 100,000 by the end of this year. Beyond traditional leisure tourism, Sri Lanka is expanding its offerings to include adventure tourism, destination weddings, and medical travel.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dharmapala Weerakkody, emphasized that strengthening bilateral tourism ties is crucial for the sector’s future growth and for enhancing regional economic stability.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has been named among the 100 most influential people in the world by the U.S.-based magazine Time.

His name appears in the “Leaders” category of the prestigious list released on April 15. The recognition is being viewed as a historic milestone in Bangladesh’s journey toward restoring democracy and building a more prosperous future.

In its special report, Time highlighted Rahman’s long political struggle and his vision for state reform following his return from exile. It also praised his early efforts to promote administrative transparency and implement public welfare initiatives, including the “Farmers Card,” within just two months of forming a government backed by strong public support in the February elections.

The report further noted that only a few months ago, Rahman had been living in exile in London. However, after the previous Bangladeshi government was ousted in 2024, he transitioned from an opposition activist into a leading national political figure. His party, the BNP, subsequently secured a landslide victory in the February general elections, forming the current government.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260417 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN