AJA Newsbites – April 12, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kang Kye-yeol, the centenarian star of the 2014 documentary My Love, Don’t Cross That River, has passed away at the age of 101.

Director Jin Mo-young remembered her as warm and lucid until the very end. Born in 1925 in Hoengseong, Kang shared more than seven decades with her husband, Cho Byung-man, forming a love story that resonated deeply across the nation.

The film follows the couple’s rural life through the changing seasons, capturing small gestures of care, playful affection, and ultimately, a quiet farewell. Scenes of the couple walking together in the snow and speaking tenderly became iconic, reminding audiences of a love that endures beyond time.

The documentary drew 4.8 million viewers, becoming Korea’s highest-grossing independent film, and left a lasting reflection on love, aging, and dignity in life’s final chapter.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and French President Emmanuel Macron have met to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a message posted on Facebook on Thursday, Hun Manet wrote: “I appreciate President Emmanuel Macron for his warm hospitality and the very productive discussions to strengthen the bilateral relationship between our two countries, especially as we work towards upgrading our diplomatic relations to a Strategic Partnership in the near future.” “I look forward to welcoming President Macron on an official visit to Cambodia and to his participation in the 20th Francophonie Summit, which Cambodia will host in November 2026,” he added.

Jean-François, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters the same day that the bilateral talks between the two leaders were conducted in a friendly and sincere atmosphere, and that both leaders exchanged views on further strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including security, trade, and culture.

Both sides also shared a common view on maintaining global peace and stability based on respect for international law, multilateralism, dialogue, as well as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, Jean-François said.

Emmanuel Macron is planning to visit Cambodia for the upcoming Francophonie Summit hosted by the Kingdom in November 2026. Since 1966, only one French President—General Charles de Gaulle—has visited Cambodia.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Amid the ongoing Middle East war situation, Bangladesh has imported 8,000 tons of diesel from India through the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline.

Meghna Petroleum Limited, the company responsible for the program, confirmed the development on Saturday. Officials said preparations are underway to import another 5,000 tons of diesel through the pipeline on April 17.

Sources added that, in order to avoid a fuel crisis, Bangladesh plans to import a total of 40,000 tons of fuel from India in four consignments this April. Of this amount, 8,000 tons from the first consignment have already arrived in the country. Earlier, Bangladesh imported 22,000 tons of diesel from India through the pipeline in four phases during the first three months of this year.

It is worth noting that following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in 2018, an underground pipeline approximately 132 kilometers long was constructed. Fuel imports through this pipeline began in 2023.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

The special aircraft of the U.S. Vice President, en route to Islamabad, Pakistan, for Iran ceasefire negotiations, arrived approximately 3.5 hours later than scheduled.

The U.S. delegation had been expected to arrive in Islamabad at 7:00 AM on Saturday, but the flight was delayed. According to aviation experts, the aircraft was expected to complete the journey from the United States within about 15 hours, including one stopover.|

The flight departed from Joint Base Andrews (Camp Springs), Maryland, at 8:30 AM U.S. time (late evening in Pakistan). The U.S. Air Force C-32A aircraft reached Islamabad after a total journey time of 14 hours and 20 minutes, including a two-and-a-half-hour stopover in Paris.

Notably, the aircraft did not follow a standard flight path and instead avoided the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries. Its modified route passed through Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Samarkand (Uzbekistan), and Tajikistan. Bypassing Afghanistan’s airspace, the aircraft entered Pakistani airspace near Chitral at around 10:00 AM. Upon entering Pakistani airspace, the aircraft was welcomed by the Pakistan Air Force. The U.S. Air Force C-32A officially landed at Noor Khan Airbase at 10:33 AM.

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