AJA Newsbites – March 25, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Interest in beauty and body management is reportedly growing in North Korea, with a dieting trend spreading among young women under the influence of South Korean dramas and media content.

According to Daily NK, this shift is particularly noticeable among relatively affluent families in cities such as Chongjin in North Hamgyong Province, where demand for body shaping and skincare is on the rise. In the past, a fuller figure was considered a sign of health and attractiveness, but younger generations now tend to prefer a slimmer appearance. Women in their 20s and 30s reportedly reduce their food intake, exercise more, and even use the term “diet,” reflecting the influence of South Korean culture.

Among middle-aged women, interest is focused on anti-aging treatments, Botox injections, and imported cosmetics. Due to tighter market controls, such products are often traded through private channels. Analysts say the trend reflects widening social disparities and the growing cultural influence of the Korean Wave.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in collaboration with Cambodia’s Ministry of Health, has recently officially launched the “Strengthening Comprehensive Public Health System in Ratanakiri Province Project” in Ratanakiri Province, located in the northeastern part of the country.

The project, which will be implemented from 2025 to 2030 with a total budget of approximately US$7 million, was officially launched on March 20. It adopts a comprehensive approach to strengthening the provincial health system, with a focus on infrastructure, human resources, service delivery, and management.

The project also supports hospital management and service quality improvement through technical advisory services, while providing systematic capacity-building programs for doctors, nurses, and medical equipment engineers.

Ms. Moo Jun Choi, Director of the KOICA Cambodia Office, recalled her first visit to the province, where she witnessed the lack of access to quality health services. She emphasized that the project is not just about building a hospital, but about building a better health system for the people of Ratanakiri Province.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath held high-level talks on Tuesday to address the growing economic and security implications of the escalating conflict in West Asia.

As the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing regional hostilities disrupt global energy supplies, both countries are facing mounting domestic pressures. In a statement on X, Jaishankar described the telephone conversation as “productive,” noting that it focused in particular on the impact of regional tensions on stability in South Asia.

The talks come as Sri Lanka reintroduces energy rationing, while India faces increased scrutiny over its upstream energy dependencies. Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” policy and the “Vision MAHASAGAR” initiative, emphasizing that maritime security and collective regional stability have become more critical than ever.

As both economies grapple with soaring fuel costs and supply chain vulnerabilities, the ministers pledged closer coordination to navigate the geopolitical volatility threatening the Indian Ocean region.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has become the world’s third-largest producer of tungsten following the launch of the Bogutinskoye deposit, which holds an estimated 285,000 tons of reserves.

According to the Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises of Kazakhstan, the development of this deposit has positioned the country as one of the leading global suppliers of tungsten raw materials. In 2025, Kazakhstan exported tungsten ores and concentrates for the first time. All 3,700 tons were shipped to China, generating $71 million in revenue.

Based on available international data, Kazakhstan now ranks behind only China and North Korea in tungsten concentrate exports. Various sources, including the U.S. Geological Survey and China’s SunSirs portal, place Kazakhstan among the top three tungsten producers by the end of 2025, with output reaching 2,400 tons of pure metal. Experts say Kazakhstan’s role in the global tungsten market is likely to expand further with support from American investors.

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