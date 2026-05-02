AJA Newsbites – May 2, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A fire that broke out on April 30 in Naeson-dong, Uiwang, is developing into a complex case beyond a simple accident.

Investigators, including the National Forensic Service, believe the fire was caused by a gas explosion, possibly linked to an open kitchen valve. The incident left two people dead and six others injured. Authorities said the woman, in her 50s, is believed to have died prior to the fire, a finding that has significantly altered the direction of the investigation. Her husband died after falling from the apartment, and a note found in his clothing suggested financial distress.

The apartment had recently been put up for auction, with the couple reportedly preparing to move out. Police are examining all possibilities, including a potential murder-suicide, pending the results of an autopsy.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla that was reportedly attacked by Israeli forces earlier this week are being transferred to an airport in Crete for repatriation to their home countries, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Friday, citing local media.

A total of 178 activists from various countries, including Greece, were transported to the village of Atherinolakkos in Lasithi, eastern Crete. From there, they are expected to be taken by bus to Heraklion Airport, broadcaster SKAI reported, citing local sources, according to Bernama-Anadolu. The activists will then be flown back to their respective home countries.

Meanwhile, Sumud Nusantara Coordination Centre (SNCC) Director-General Datuk Dr. Sany Araby Abdul Alim Araby said that 10 Malaysians were among 175 Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) activists who had been released by Israeli forces in international waters near the Greek islands.

The Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla was reportedly attacked on Thursday near a Greek island, about 600 nautical miles from its intended destination, the Gaza Strip. The first vessels carrying humanitarian aid departed from Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade of Gaza.

Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, significantly restricting access to goods and movement for its population of about 2.4 million. According to various reports, Israel launched a major military offensive in Gaza in October 2023, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, widespread injuries, and extensive damage across the territory.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has repatriated hundreds of Thai nationals who were allegedly involved in online scam operations near the Thai border.

According to a press release issued on Thursday by the National Police General Directorate (NPGD), Cambodian authorities this week launched an operation targeting a transnational crime network and an online scam center located in a 13-story building in Kbal Spean 2 Village, O Chrov Sangkat, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, near the Thai border. A total of 635 Thai nationals, including 359 women, were found and detained for their alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The NPGD stated that the operation was not intended to detain or abuse the Thai nationals. Instead, based on humanitarian considerations and close cooperation between the two countries, Cambodian authorities have urgently contacted their Thai counterparts to coordinate and arrange for their safe and dignified return. Cambodia remains firmly committed to cooperating with all relevant parties to combat cybercrime and protect the interests of citizens in the region, the statement said.

The NPGD also rejected what it described as false and baseless reports in Thai media that characterized the operation as the detention of Thai citizens, and called on media outlets to uphold journalistic integrity by verifying information before publication.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Incidents against journalists in Pakistan have increased by 60% over the past year, according to a report released by Freedom Network in Islamabad, which documented 142 cases over an 11-month period.

The report said the environment for press freedom is deteriorating, citing a rise in attacks on journalists, legal cases, harassment, and censorship. It noted that 36 cases were registered against 30 journalists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), with the majority filed in Punjab.

Human rights organizations have expressed serious concern over recent amendments to PECA. The report added that while the government has denied misuse of the law, its application against critical voices has intensified. Following the 2024 general elections, journalism in the country has become even more unsafe, the report said. Punjab and Islamabad were identified as the most dangerous regions for journalists, accounting for 28% of reported incidents involving media professionals.

The report also highlighted that television journalists were the most frequently targeted, although those working in print and digital media were also significantly affected.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260502 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN