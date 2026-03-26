AJA Newsbites – March 26, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

An unprecedented moment is unfolding in South Korea’s capital market as the benchmark stock index approaches the 6,000-point mark, fueling what many call a “stock market festival.” The government has accelerated a “money move” by tightening real estate regulations while offering tax incentives and policy support to attract funds into equities.

However, analysts warn that the rally may reflect policy-driven liquidity rather than strong economic fundamentals. Individual investors now account for more than 70 percent of market activity, while margin lending has surged, raising concerns about financial stability. Data from financial authorities show that both household loans and investment funds are expanding simultaneously, increasing potential volatility in the market.

Meanwhile, capital is heavily concentrated in a few sectors, such as semiconductors, creating structural imbalances. Experts caution that even a modest correction could trigger margin calls and forced liquidations, amplifying market turbulence and exposing the risks behind the current market euphoria.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomes Pakistan’s timely and constructive offer to host dialogue between the United States and Iran.

“I commend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of other friendly nations for stepping forward at a moment of acute regional danger, following the earlier commendable efforts of the leadership of Oman and other friendly countries.

“Pakistan’s relationships with the relevant parties and its standing as a credible voice in the Muslim world place it in a strong position to help create the conditions for meaningful negotiations,” Anwar said in a live video posted on his Facebook on Wednesday.

He stressed that Malaysia supports this initiative and encourages, in particular, the United States and Iran to respond in the spirit in which it was offered.

“I note with cautious hope the signals, however incomplete, that suggest some space for diplomacy may still exist. That space should be treated with the seriousness it deserves. Any negotiation must proceed on the basis of genuine intent: a clear commitment to ending the conflict, not managing its tempo for tactical advantage.

“The international community has seen too many ceasefires that function as pauses rather than conclusions. The region deserves something more durable,” he reiterated.

Anwar added that Malaysia reaffirms Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty as recognized under international law, particularly in the face of continued Israeli strikes in the country and in Lebanon.

“At the same time, we call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to ensure civilian populations and the infrastructure of neighboring states, namely the Gulf states, are not drawn further into a conflict they did not choose,” Anwar said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

On March 24, 2026, Thai media reports—which quoted the Thai intelligence chief accusing Cambodia of preparing for a third armed conflict—are incorrect and baseless.

The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) has once again strongly adhered to the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special GBC Meeting dated December 27, 2025, the Joint Declaration on Peace between Cambodia and Thailand dated October 26, 2025, as well as other relevant documents, and follows the orders of the Royal Government of Cambodia to maintain peace, stability, and security along the border.

According to the Cambodia Ministry of National Defence spokeswoman, Cambodia wishes to inform the public that the RCAF fully supports the Royal Government’s position on resolving border issues peacefully, based on international law and the conventions, treaties, and existing agreements between the two countries.

The statement was issued on March 24, immediately after Thai media reports quoted their intelligence chief accusing Cambodia of preparing for a third armed conflict, which the statement said was “incorrect and baseless”.

The shameless Thai military has continued to invade Cambodia by deploying its armed forces and placing new shipping containers across National Road 55 inside Cambodian territory in Thma Da commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.

This act of invasion was carried out after they had laid barbed wire, which is a blatant violation of agreements and joint declarations and shows disrespect for international law.

After the ceasefire agreements and joint declarations on December 27 last year, the shameless Thai military has marched to illegally occupy several areas, including Khmer ancient temples, and has especially demolished Cambodian villagers’ homes, markets, schools, administrative office buildings, and religious pagodas and statues.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Shrugs Off Middle East Tensions with Robust Remittances. Sri Lanka’s economy is demonstrating unexpected resilience amid escalating Middle East tensions, with Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe confirming that vital worker remittances have remained stable. Despite the regional volatility, Dr. Weerasinghe noted a slight increase in inflows and reported no significant return of domestic workers from the conflict zone.

However, the tourism sector has proven more vulnerable, seeing a 17% decline in arrivals. In response to these mixed signals and rising global energy prices, the Central Bank has maintained its Overnight Policy Rate at 7.75%. While inflation remains low at 1.6%, officials expect it to reach the 5% target by Q2 2026. Supported by strong 5% GDP growth in 2025 and gross reserves of USD 7.3 billion, the external sector remains robust. Nevertheless, the bank warned that a prolonged conflict poses ongoing risks to trade, energy costs, and the stability of the Sri Lankan rupee.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 18 passengers were killed when a passenger bus capsized into the Padma River from the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari, a district town in Bangladesh.

Officials said rescuers pulled the bus from the river after about six hours of effort on Wednesday (March 25) night. Thirteen women and five men were among the dead in the accident, while three are undergoing treatment. The Dhaka-bound bus from the western city of Kushtia lost control on the pontoon before boarding the ferry on Wednesday afternoon and fell into the Padma River. The bus was traveling from the western city of Kushtia to the capital, Dhaka. Locals said there were about 50 passengers on the bus. They were returning to the capital after the Eid holiday. Many passengers are still missing. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260326 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN