AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Yong-joon, South Korea’s first Supreme Court justice with a physical disability and former Constitutional Court president, died on November 27 at 88. Having contracted polio at three, Kim topped the national judicial examination at 19 and became a judge at 22. He served as Supreme Court justice from 1988 to 1994 and Constitutional Court president from 1994 to 2000. He championed disability rights, successfully challenging discrimination against four judicial candidates with disabilities in 1982. He also introduced a volunteer mentorship program for juvenile offenders. Nominated for prime minister in 2013, he later withdrew. Kim will be buried at Seoul National Cemetery.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said political interference in government institutions and agencies could lead to mismanagement, abuse of power and a betrayal of public trust.

He said past controversies involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) should serve as a reminder of the damage caused by political interference and mismanagement. “When politicians get involved, greater damage will occur, as has happened in the past,” he said in his speech at the launch of Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) 2026 on November 28.

Also present were Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan and PNB group chairman Raja Arshad Raja Tun Uda. Anwar said exposing wrongdoing was necessary to prevent further abuses involving public resources, adding that some had been unhappy when wrongdoing involving 1MDB, Felda and Tabung Haji was exposed.

“We must expose such wrongdoing to ensure that the trust placed in these institutions is never betrayed again. Billions of ringgit were lost through 1MDB, when the money should have been channeled back to schools, universities, clinics and the people,” he said.

He said the financial consequences of past mismanagement had led the Finance Ministry to allocate almost RM1 billion (about US$248 million) annually to service the resulting debts.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged his nation’s private sector and investors to maximize free trade agreements as the Kingdom prepares to graduate from Least Developed Country status by 2029.

Speaking on November 27 at the Cambodia International Business and Investment Forum, he highlighted bilateral pacts with China, South Korea, and the UAE, alongside the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, ASEAN-plus agreements, and WTO frameworks.

Hun Manet explained that Cambodia chose 2029 to ensure a smooth, sustainable transition with strong economic fundamentals. Although Cambodia has met all three United Nations graduation criteria, deferring the exit allows time to build resilience for both upcoming opportunities and challenges.

To boost competitiveness and market diversification, the government has strengthened Single Window mechanisms, digital business registration, investment management systems, and legal reforms under the 2021 Law on Investment.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the celebrations marking Eid Al Etihad, the 55th UAE National Day, hosted on November 28 by the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, reaffirming the longstanding brotherly relations, mutual respect and growing partnership between Pakistan and the UAE.

The Chief Minister was warmly received by UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi at the main entrance, where he was welcomed with formal greetings and photographs. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate the UAE’s national identity, rich cultural heritage, remarkable development journey and enduring friendship with Pakistan.

During the visit, the Chief Minister toured specially arranged pavilions representing the UAE’s seven emirates, showcasing their distinctive culture, heritage, achievements and traditions. He also visited a traditional Arabic food station, where guests were introduced to Emirati cuisine and the country’s renowned traditions of hospitality.

The Chief Minister also viewed a UAE-Pakistan bilateral photo exhibition highlighting the historical friendship, diplomatic engagement and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He subsequently visited the UAE Visa Centre to review its facilities, services and operational arrangements.

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