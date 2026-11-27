AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea impressed the tennis world with a spirited performance against defending champion Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Bologna, Italy, on November 25 local time. World No. 139 Kwon Soon-woo defeated seventh-ranked Flavio Cobolli 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a thrilling two-hour, 50-minute match. After just 20 minutes of rest, Kwon partnered with Chung Hyeon in doubles, narrowly losing both sets in tiebreaks. Despite a 2-1 defeat, South Korea demonstrated its competitiveness against Italy, which is seeking a fourth consecutive title. Reaching its first-ever quarterfinal, 66 years after entering the competition in 1960, South Korea also faces the urgent challenge of developing its next generation of tennis talent.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian police arrested 11 foreigners suspected of running an international online scam by posing as New York police officers in Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur, on November 24.

The raid was conducted by Dang Wangi police at 5pm on November 24 following information and intelligence gathered on a scam targeting victims in the United States. Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin said those arrested were aged between 22 and 51, comprising four South Africans, three Taiwanese, and one each from Mexico, Zimbabwe, Kenya and India.

“In the same operation, the raiding team seized three sets of New York Police Department (NYPD) uniforms, a New York police logo signboard and a map of New York City, which were used to deceive victims contacted through video calls.

“Also seized were 31 mobile phones, seven laptops, a monitor, a computer CPU and a router,” he told a press conference on November 26, as reported by New Straits Times. Azwan said digital forensic examinations and social media analysis of the seized devices indicated that the syndicate was suspected of carrying out scams by impersonating NYPD officers.

Investigations found that the suspects used artificial intelligence (AI) technology, including face-swapping techniques, background images and documents resembling official NYPD records, to convince victims that they were genuine police officers.

He said the syndicate used internet access to carry out online scams and was believed to have been operating since the middle of this year. “The syndicate’s modus operandi was to deceive victims by claiming they were involved in criminal activities and money laundering. “All those arrested have been remanded for four days, from Nov 25 to 28,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Amid the Cambodian boycott of Thai products, all 7-Eleven operations in Cambodia will be terminated, effective December 25, 2026.

The boycott was sparked by what Cambodia describes as a recent Thai military incursion into Cambodian territory. Thailand denies this, saying its troops are operating within Thai territory. In a regulatory filing submitted on November 24, Thai retail operator CP All confirmed the exit aligns with terms agreed upon with the 7-Eleven brand owner, though officials declined to disclose further reasons. The closure concludes a five-year run that began when the franchise debuted in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Changvar district in August 2021.

The withdrawal follows a steep contraction in local operations. According to CP All’s second-quarter report, its Cambodian footprint fell from 63 stores in late March to 39 by the end of June. Earlier this month, a Kampot province branch permanently shuttered due to dwindling foot traffic and weeks of supply shortages.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has operationalized the first permanent fuel filling station on Delft Island (Neduntheevu), a remote island in the Palk Strait off the country’s northern coast, expanding rural energy infrastructure to support coastal livelihoods.

The inaugural fuel consignment, comprising two fuel bowsers, was shipped by sea from Kankesanthurai port and safely unloaded at the new facility. The station, initiated by Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power (NPP) administration and built after a July 2026 groundbreaking, resolves a major logistical bottleneck for the island’s economy. Previously, residents had to transport fuel across open water from mainland terminals like Kurikadduwan, driving up costs and causing delays.

Direct on-island fuel access is expected to lower operating expenses and boost productivity across key local sectors, including commercial fishing, agriculture, transport, and small businesses, while supporting emergency medical logistics and the island’s emerging tourism industry.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan and the European Union held the 25th meeting of their Joint Committee in Brussels, Belgium, on November 25, discussing prospects for expanding trade and cooperation in energy, transport, environmental protection and digitalization.

The meeting was co-chaired by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov and Audronė Perkauskienė, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service.

The discussions covered macroeconomic developments, opportunities to increase bilateral trade and cooperation in several strategic sectors. Particular attention was given to EU support for Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Turkmenistan applied for WTO membership in 2021 and has since been working on reforms to bring its trade regime into line with the organization’s requirements.

The sides also reviewed cooperation within the Central Asia–EU framework. The next meeting of the Joint Committee is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in 2027.

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