AJA Newsbites – October 10, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party recorded 35% support, its lowest since President Lee Jae-myung took office, Gallup Korea reported on October 9. Support fell five percentage points from the previous survey three weeks ago, while the main opposition People Power Party dropped one point to 26%, narrowing the gap to single digits. Unaffiliated respondents represented 31%.

Lee’s approval remained at 37%, matching his lowest level. Disapproval declined five points to 51%. Diplomacy led approval reasons; housing policy topped disapproval reasons. In policy-area assessments, only welfare (positive 48%, negative 32%) and diplomacy (positive 43%, negative 38%) received predominantly positive ratings. Housing disapproval reached 61%, personnel appointments 57%, and North Korea policy 55%. Economic policy received more negative than positive ratings (positive 35%, negative 47%) for the first time since the current administration took office.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults aged 18 and older nationwide from October 6 to 8 by telephone, with a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Vietnam have committed to boosting bilateral trade to $20 billion, following a trade volume of $6.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026 and $7.8 billion in 2025.

Speaking at the Cambodia-Vietnam Business Forum in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Hun Manet praised Vietnamese investments, which total approximately $3.6 billion across 107 projects since 1994. He emphasized that both nations offer complementary strengths — Vietnam features a thriving industrial base and deep supply chains, while Cambodia provides a young, skilled workforce, clean energy potential and strategic regional connectivity.

To achieve their trade targets, both sides are focusing on stronger cross-border infrastructure, including the alignment of high-speed highway projects and accelerated trade facilitation agreements.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office is investigating a cooperation agreement between PT Migas Kota Bekasi and Pertamina EP covering the Jatinegara oil field from 2009 to 2024. Four witnesses have been questioned, while investigators estimate potential state losses at around two trillion rupiah (US$112 million).

The figure remains an investigative estimate and has not been established by a court. The investigation, which has included raids on six locations in Bekasi and Jakarta since September, is focusing on approval procedures, licensing, financial transactions and the role of the parties involved. Pertamina EP says it is ready to cooperate with investigators, noting the KSO partnership ended in February 2026 and the Jatinegara field is now under its direct operation.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh has strongly condemned Houthi attacks on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, particularly airports. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on October 9 calling such attacks a violation of international law and a threat to innocent lives and regional stability. Bangladesh affirmed full solidarity with the government and people of Saudi Arabia and called for an immediate halt to the attacks.

On October 8, Houthi forces struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with ballistic missiles in two separate attacks. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that three Saudi citizens were killed, including Saudia Airlines pilot Captain Hamoud Ali al-Kalthami, and several people of other nationalities were injured. A Saudia aircraft was also damaged. Airport operations have since resumed.

The attacks were part of a broader Houthi campaign targeting Saudi airports. Earlier in the week, strikes on Abha International Airport and King Khalid Airport killed three others and injured 36.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said on October 9 that the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques must be ensured under all circumstances and that Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

During a media briefing in Islamabad, Khan said the October 2 attack on the Taiba power distribution station was a serious provocation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and protection of Saudi Arabia.

On the US-Iran negotiations, the spokesperson said discussions were continuing between the United States and Iran on seven points, with Washington having shared its position on Iran’s proposals. He said direct contacts between the US and Iran were the result of Pakistan’s mediation efforts and that a memorandum of understanding already exists in Islamabad, with some points under discussion aligning with it. Pakistan and other key countries have a role in resolving the US-Iran conflict, and Islamabad is ready to resume mediation if needed.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has taken a significant step toward deeper integration into global financial markets. J.P. Morgan has assigned Kazakhstan’s local-currency government securities Index Watch – Positive status for potential inclusion in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), the Ministry of Finance announced.

The status was assigned as part of J.P. Morgan’s 2026 index classification review. Over the next 12 months, J.P. Morgan will assess the accessibility of Kazakhstan’s government bond market to international investors, including access through international clearing and settlement infrastructure, as well as the liquidity of bonds that meet index criteria. The securities under consideration include TONIA-linked and fixed-rate METKAN notes. Potential inclusion could broaden Kazakhstan’s foreign investor base, increase market liquidity and reduce borrowing costs.

The development follows financial reforms by the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance aimed at improving market liquidity, strengthening primary dealer systems and simplifying settlement procedures for foreign investors. Official data released around the same time showed a $2.4 billion current account surplus in the first half of 2026, alongside stabilizing inflation and stronger reserve indicators.

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