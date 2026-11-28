AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may visit China in early December, with reported signs of heightened alert in the Chinese border city of Dandong. South Korea’s presidential office denied reports that Xi Jinping had mentioned Kim’s possible visit during the recent Korea-China summit. Xi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Miami on December 14–15. Kim may seek to coordinate diplomatic strategies with Xi and convey a message to Trump.

Experts believe Pyongyang seeks recognition as a nuclear-armed state and sanctions relief, although an imminent US-North Korea summit remains unlikely. Regional security concerns persist.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia is listed among the seven countries in Asia that record the highest average losses due to fraud or scams per individual, according to the Asia State of Scams report.

Southeast Asia Advisor of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), Rajeshpal Singh Sandhu, said the situation is quite surprising, considering that countries with higher average losses previously consisted mostly of advanced economies such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. “Malaysia’s economic development over recent years, which has increased the purchasing power of the people, has also been one of the factors contributing to this situation.

“As an Asian society, we tend to trust people who have authority. That’s a good thing, but unfortunately scammers take advantage of that trust. This situation is one of the reasons Malaysia is now among the seven countries in Asia that record the highest average scam losses,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

He said this during the Tech Sharing 6: The State of Scams 2026: Trends, Impact and Lessons for Malaysia session, organized by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in conjunction with NEXSEC2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur on November 26.

Elaborating further, Rajeshpal said that only half of the individuals who suffered scam losses in Malaysia came forward to report. However, he said, that rate is actually the highest in Asia compared to several other countries, including Singapore and Thailand. “Among the reasons victims do not file reports are that the process is considered complicated, not knowing the proper channels, and the perception that such actions will not yield results,” he said.

Meanwhile, GASA Asia Pacific Director Brian D. Hanley said that reporting fraud incidents immediately is important to help authorities and relevant institutions identify a syndicate’s modus operandi and prevent more people from becoming victims. According to him, delays in filing reports of up to 12 or 24 hours can reduce the chances of tracking and recovering lost money.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training has issued an urgent warning advising citizens, especially women, to beware of illegal recruitment schemes offering employment in Africa.

In a recent notice, the Ministry revealed that some Cambodians have already traveled to African nations for work, despite Cambodia having no formal labor exchange agreements with countries on the continent. Authorities stressed that working in nations without bilateral labor agreements exposes citizens to severe risks, including labor exploitation and human trafficking.

The Ministry urged the public to reject solicitations from brokers or companies promising high wages, benefits, or placement, either directly or through a third country. Officials clarified that recruiting workers for African employment is currently illegal.

Citizens are encouraged to share this warning and report suspicious recruitment activities immediately to local authorities or by calling the Ministry’s hotline at 1297.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for improved digital literacy in rural areas, sharply criticizing entertainment video platforms, particularly TikTok. Speaking at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, he described TikTok as “a terrible thing that kills the human brain.”

Tokayev said many people use smartphones mainly for messaging and entertainment, overlooking the internet’s economic potential. He urged rural residents to acquire digital skills and use technology to generate legal income through e-commerce, remote work and online services.

His remarks quickly attracted attention on Kazakh and Russian social media. Tokayev has previously expressed concern about short-form videos’ influence on young people and advocated stronger media literacy.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is pursuing ambitions to become a regional digital hub. The country recently climbed to 16th place in the UN e-government ranking and is developing domestic AI infrastructure and data centers. Authorities have announced no plans to restrict TikTok.

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