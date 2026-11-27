By Kang Seok-jae

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: GCS International successfully held the inauguration ceremony for the GCS Kazakhstan National Chapter in Astana,Kazakhstan on November 26, marking a major step forward in expanding peace and community service initiatives across Central Asia.

The ceremony took place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, an iconic Astana landmark renowned for hosting the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Held just one day prior to the opening of the 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final (November 27–29), the event carried added international significance.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Chungwon Choue, President of GCS International and World Taekwondo (WT); Kurdat Shamiyev, newly appointed President of GCS Kazakhstan and President of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation; and Gennadiy Golovkin, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About 60 officials and delegates from GCS and WT joined the celebration, including Seok-jae Kang, Vice President of GCS International; Sang-jin Kim, Board Member of GCS International and President of the Asian Taekwondo Union; In-sun Kim, President of GCS Texas and WT Council member; Maher Magableh, President of GCS Australia and WT Council member; Alexey Park, President of GCS Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo Federation; Jin-bang Yang, WT Vice President and President of the Korea Taekwondo Association; Jeong-kang Seo, WT Secretary General; Jerry Ling, Chief of Staff to the WT President; and Raja Wasim Ahmed, Chairman of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation.

The official program opened with the ringing of the GCS Bell by President Choue, followed by the reading of the GCS Charter by Vice President Kang, the GCS Membership Pledge by Nadezhda Khamitova, Vice President of GCS Kazakhstan and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation for international affairs, and a moment of GCS meditation.

Participants then watched videos highlighting the 45th UN International Day of Peace, key initiatives and activities of GCS International, and the 10th anniversary of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), reaffirming their shared commitment to humanitarian service.

During the formal inauguration, President Choue presented the GCS Kazakhstan flag, a plaque of appointment, and a membership certificate to incoming President Kurdat Shamiyev. Taking his oath of office, President Shamiyev pledged to spearhead local volunteerism and promote the peace movement throughout Kazakhstan.

In his congratulatory address, President Choue underscored the origins and significance of the UN International Day of Peace. “Following World Taekwondo’s 2026 slogan, ‘Reborn Together,’ I have selected ‘Together for Humanity’ as WT slogan for 2027,” Choue stated. “In the coming year, I encourage all GCS members and the global Taekwondo family to dedicate themselves even more deeply to service for the shared prosperity of humankind.”

President Choue also announced plans for a major upcoming international gathering, revealing that he and the newly inaugurated GCS Kazakhstan President have agreed to host the 2027 GCS International Convention in Astana just days before the opening of the 2027 World Taekwondo Championships, which begins on July 7, 2027.

Representatives from national taekwondo federations in attendance, including Pakistan and Iran, also expressed strong interest in swiftly establishing GCS National Chapters in their respective countries and requested active support from GCS International.

Following the speeches, President Choue presented GCS Certificates of Appreciation to Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation Vice Presidents Aral Sadykov and Nadezhda Khamitova.

All attendees then joined together to sing the GCS Song and posed for a commemorative group photo with a banner displaying the slogan, “Peace is More Precious than Triumph”.