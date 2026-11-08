Jordan Attacks: Isolated Crimes or Systematic Targeting?

King Abdallah of Jordan visiting the injured in the church attack

By Makram Ahmad Al Tarawneh

Editor in-Chief, Al Ghad Newspaper

AMMAN: Within two weeks, two major incidents occurred in Jordan: the attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Hamoud, Karak, that claimed the lives of nine innocent people, and the murder of security officer Jawad Al-Salayta in Amman.

Both crimes were carried out by individuals linked to takfiri (extremist) terrorist ideologies. Are these isolated incidents, or is there evidence to suggest the involvement of groups or networks actively seeking to target Jordan and destabilize the country?

The fact that these crimes occurred close together in time is not enough to prove they are connected; conversely, the absence of publicly disclosed evidence of coordination does not rule out such a link.

A primary indicator lies in the nature of the targets. In Karak – home to a sizeable Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom -, the targets were Christian citizens, a choice inseparable from takfiri ideology, which views religious difference as a justification for killing.

In Amman, the target was a security officer, representing the authority of the state and its institutions. Despite their differences, both acts converge in their attempt to strike at two fundamental pillars of Jordanian stability: social cohesion and the authority of the state.

The attack on the church was intended to sow fear and suspicion, undermining trust among the various components of society. The targeting of security personnel was aimed at portraying the state as incapable of protecting its own institutions and citizens. These objectives clearly intersect, serving the broader goals of terrorist violence.

Modern-day terrorism no longer requires a rigid, hierarchical organization to issue orders and assign roles. Extremist groups can successfully cultivate an environment of incitement that drives individuals to carry out independent attacks, even without direct contact with the group’s leadership.

However, the most concerning indicator relates to timing and the regional context. Jordan is not isolated from the transformations unfolding in the region; rather, it sits at the heart of a highly complex security environment.

The situation in Syria, the persistent activity of certain extremist groups and smuggling networks, and a succession of regional tensions—all these factors render the Kingdom vulnerable to infiltration attempts and targeted attacks.

It is legitimate to ask whether extremist groups are attempting to exploit regional instability to reactivate their cells or expand their operations within Jordan. One might also consider the possibility that certain actors stand to gain politically by keeping the Kingdom preoccupied with internal threats, or by attempting to weaken its capacity to address regional issues.

For Takfiri groups, Jordan has always represented a formidable ideological and security adversary. The Jordanian state promotes a religious approach rooted in moderation, confronts terrorist organizations with resolve, and upholds a model of social coexistence that stands in direct opposition to the agenda these groups seek to impose.

Targeting Jordan may not be a matter of a specific, immediate political decision; rather, it could be an extension of a deep-seated, ongoing ideological hostility toward the very nature of the state and the choices it has made.

Nevertheless, such an interpretation risks overstating the true scale of these terrorist organizations, while potentially diverting attention from internal factors, such as ideological extremism and persistent incitement.

Effective confrontation begins with investigating the facts and tracing networks of relationships and communication.

Whether the two crimes were separate incidents or carried out under the direction of a single entity, they clearly point to a shared extremist environment that breeds such acts, providing perpetrators with both intellectual justifications and psychological motives.

Following the profound grief that has cast a shadow over every home in Jordan, it must be recognized that the attacks in Karak and Amman necessitate a heightened level of security vigilance.

Furthermore, Jordanians must understand that terrorism, be it in the form of organized cells or radicalized individuals, targets both society and the state. The most potent and impactful response lies in safeguarding national unity and strengthening public trust in state institutions.