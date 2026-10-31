AJA Newsbites – October 31, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

A South Korean judge has compared recent judicial reforms to George Orwell’s Animal Farm, warning that judicial independence must be protected. On October 30, Seong Chan-yong of the Bucheon branch of Incheon District Court posted his criticism on an internal court network. He cited the abolition of the prosecution service, proposals to increase Supreme Court justices, a new offense involving distortion of the law, constitutional complaints against court rulings, and attempts to investigate or impeach the chief justice. Seong recalled how the pigs in Orwell’s novel changed rules to benefit themselves. He questioned whom the reforms serve and criticized judges for remaining silent. Invoking Benjamin, the donkey who recognized wrongdoing but did nothing, he urged colleagues to speak out publicly. He said equality before the law requires an independent judiciary.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterated that even at the risk of being labeled a coward, Cambodia chose diplomacy and legal procedures over armed conflict in its border dispute with Thailand to protect the lives of soldiers and citizens.

Speaking in Battambang province while distributing flood relief, the Prime Minister emphasized that Cambodia did not abandon its territory, but recognized that war is not the way to end war. While security forces stand ready to defend the nation, leadership must pursue peaceful solutions because the devastating impact of armed conflict extends far beyond the battlefield.

He noted that leaders do not make the ultimate physical sacrifice — soldiers do. Therefore, maintaining stability and resolving disputes through established legal and diplomatic frameworks remains the best course of action to secure lasting peace and protect innocent lives.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov visited Ankara on October 29–30 to participate in the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The leaders discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation, regional integration, and transport connectivity.

During the visit, Japarov received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World at a ceremony held at the presidential palace. The award was unanimously approved by the leaders of the OTS member states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally presented the distinction.

Japarov described the award as recognition of the contribution of the entire Kyrgyz people to Turkic unity. He highlighted their shared history, spiritual values, languages, and cultural traditions. The visit also underscored Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding regional partnerships, attracting investment, and developing cross-border transport and logistics.

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