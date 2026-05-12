AJA Newsbites – May 12, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun visited Changdeok School in Pyongyang on May 11, highlighting the growing friendship between China and North Korea ahead of a possible U.S.-China summit.

The school was founded by Kang Don-uk, the maternal grandfather of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, and Kim reportedly studied there from 1923 to 1925. During the visit, Wang toured classrooms, exhibitions, and IT facilities, while also meeting students studying the Chinese language.

According to reports, students pledged to inherit the “blood-forged friendship” between the two countries, while Wang described the school as “a valuable asset of bilateral friendship.” Analysts said the visit appears to reflect Beijing’s efforts to publicly reaffirm its traditional ties with Pyongyang amid changing regional dynamics.

China has recently increased exchanges with North Korea through cultural visits, student exchange programs, and the restoration of direct train and flight services between Beijing and Pyongyang.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Datuk Mohamed Ridza Abdulla has become the first Malaysian to be appointed global chair of LAWorld, an international network of independent law firms.

His appointment was approved on May 8, 2026, following a unanimous vote at LAWorld’s annual general meeting held in Lisbon, Portugal. LAWorld is a non-exclusive international network comprising nearly 70 independent mid-sized law firms, with more than 1,500 lawyers practicing across over 100 cities worldwide.

Mohamed Ridza, the managing partner of Mohamed Ridza & Co, was appointed global chair after years of involvement with the organization. His firm joined LAWorld in 2007 as its Malaysian member and hosted the network’s annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur in 2019. According to The Star, he previously served as LAWorld’s treasurer and later chaired its Asia-Pacific region before being elevated to the position of global chair.

In a related development, Muhammad Akhlil, a senior associate at Mohamed Ridza & Co, was appointed director of LAWorld’s NextGen Programme for the Asia-Pacific region. The programme focuses on leadership development, cross-border exposure, and talent development for younger lawyers within member firms.

As global chair, Mohamed Ridza said his priorities include expanding LAWorld’s presence in underrepresented jurisdictions, particularly in Africa and the Gulf region, strengthening regional collaboration, and enhancing the NextGen Programme through structured training and international secondments.

He added that the network would also focus on strengthening digital governance, improving connectivity among member firms, and supporting clients with cross-border legal needs. “I would like to thank the members of LAWorld and the senior leadership teams of the respective firms for appointing me to this position,” he said. “It is both an honour and a great responsibility to ensure that LAWorld continues to achieve higher standards of legal excellence.”

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has deployed another 184 members of the 683rd Multi-Specialized Engineering Squadron, including 33 female soldiers, to participate in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, replacing the 184 personnel of the 863rd Multi-Specialized Engineering Squadron who had successfully completed their mission there.

Speaking to the newly deployed personnel before their departure on Saturday, Major General Sem Ratana, First Vice Chairman of the National Committee and Acting Director General of the National Peacekeeping Center, reminded them that as members of the UN peacekeeping family, they must strictly uphold the leadership’s guiding principle: “Go all, come all.”

He also instructed the personnel to carefully organize personal and shared belongings during travel, maintain cleanliness and standards in their accommodations and barracks, ensure proper identification labeling, and treat all unit assets responsibly as if they were their own property.

The contingent will carry out various missions, including clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance, as well as continuing the construction of horizontal and vertical infrastructure along the Lebanon-Israel border areas.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

A meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was held to discuss strategies for increasing national exports and promoting industrial growth. During the meeting, participants reviewed the draft policy and presented various opinions and recommendations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described export-oriented industries as essential to achieving the country’s development goals. He said the government’s primary focus is on increasing exports and providing greater support and facilities to industries. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to facilitate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and industrial sectors in order to boost exports.

He also directed officials to formulate a strategy to promote new businesses and industries that could contribute to export growth. Sharif further stated that strengthening Research and Development (R&D) and innovation in national industry and trade would help Pakistan compete more effectively in global markets.

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