AJA Newsbites – May 10, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Concerns intensified in South Korean politics on May 8, 2026, over what critics describe as growing complacency within the ruling Democratic Party ahead of the June 3 local elections.

The party’s push for a controversial special prosecutor bill, along with recurring allegations of money politics during primary races, is seen as potentially triggering backlash from centrist voters. Remarks made by lawmakers aligned with President Lee Jae-myung, as well as controversial conduct by some party leaders, have further fueled criticism that the ruling camp is behaving as though victory is already assured.Meanwhile, the conservative People Power Party, despite its own internal turmoil, appears to be benefiting from rising public dissatisfaction with what many perceive as arrogance within the ruling party. Political observers warned that overconfidence and a lack of discipline within the ruling bloc could emerge as major variables in the final weeks of the election campaign.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, made history on Saturday by becoming the first Malaysian Head of State to be invited as a Guest of Honour to the 81st Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the special invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin reflects the Russian government’s high regard for Malaysia and the strong bilateral ties between the two countries. His Majesty also attended the military parade at Red Square alongside President Putin and several other world leaders, including Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Victory Day is commemorated annually in Moscow to mark the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II from 1941 to 1945 and is traditionally accompanied by a large-scale military parade at Red Square. Sultan Ibrahim’s visit to Moscow as Guest of Honour reflects Malaysia’s growing international standing and highlights the important role of the monarchy in strengthening international relations for mutual benefit.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the momentum of their close bilateral relations and cooperation.

During bilateral talks held Thursday afternoon in Cebu, the Philippines, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong discussed ways to further expand cooperation in trade, energy, national defense, and security, while also exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues within the ASEAN framework and beyond.

According to a message posted on Hun Manet’s Telegram channel, Lawrence Wong expressed his satisfaction with the close ties and strong commitment shared by both countries to deepen cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

In response, Hun Manet also expressed satisfaction with the continued progress in Cambodia-Singapore relations, including the recent entry into force of the Second Protocol amending the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.

He said the agreement would help attract more Singaporean investment into Cambodia. Hun Manet also welcomed the recent signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Food Security between the two governments and expressed optimism that both countries would continue exploring new opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation across all sectors, while further strengthening partnerships between the private sectors of the two nations.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan and Bangladesh have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in preventing drug trafficking and controlling narcotics.

Under the agreement, both countries will work closely together to combat the illegal movement and smuggling of drugs. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also offered full cooperation to Bangladesh in the implementation of the Safe City Project.

During a meeting in Dhaka with Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Naqvi agreed to establish a joint working group at the secretary level. The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral relations, internal security, and the training of civil armed forces. Naqvi further invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to visit Pakistan.

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