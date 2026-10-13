AJA Newsbites – October 13, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party challenged Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae over more than 100 million won in Supreme Court wine purchases during a parliamentary audit. Newly disclosed records, however, show that 76 percent of the spending, approximately 82.34 million won, occurred under his predecessor, Kim Myeong-su. Purchases during Cho’s tenure totaled 26.19 million won, or 24 percent. Cho said he does not drink alcohol and was not personally involved in the purchases. Democratic Party lawmakers maintain that the actual use of the wine requires scrutiny.

Nevertheless, questioning Cho without clearly distinguishing spending under successive chief justices raises concerns about fairness and selective presentation of evidence. Parliamentary oversight should investigate questionable expenditures, but factual accuracy and consistency must take precedence over political confrontation.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Cybercrime Act is expected to come into force in early 2027 as the government steps up efforts to tackle increasingly complex and organised online scams, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a written parliamentary reply.

He said the legal framework had been strengthened through amendments to the Penal Code, introducing Sections 424A, 424B, 424C(1) and 424C(2), and the Criminal Procedure Code, through Section 116D. Action against online crime is also supported by provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Online Safety Act 2025, which aims to improve online safety and protect users from harmful content and risks.

“The legal framework on cybercrime has also been strengthened through the introduction of the Cybercrime Bill, in line with technological developments and the changing landscape of cybercrime threats,” he said.

Saifuddin said the Home Ministry would continue to review existing laws to ensure they remained relevant and effective in addressing evolving cybercrime threats.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Azerbaijan have signed three key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to bolster bilateral, trade, and economic cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place in Azerbaijan on October 12, presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The agreements encompass broad trade and economic cooperation, an educational partnership between Cambodia’s National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations and Azerbaijan’s ADA University, and a Double Taxation Avoidance (DTA) agreement to prevent tax evasion.

At the same time, the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Commerce, and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy co-organized the Cambodia-Azerbaijan Business Forum. This event gathered 107 representatives from 90 Azerbaijani companies to forge new private-sector partnerships, expand investment opportunities, and deepen economic ties between the two nations.

The visit comes ahead of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), scheduled for October 15 in Baku.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Moody’s has upgraded Kyrgyzstan’s sovereign credit rating from B3 to B2, maintaining a stable outlook. The decision reflects strong economic growth and improving public finances, according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Between 2022 and 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product grew by an average of 10% annually, while public debt declined to 37.5% of GDP. The EDB forecasts economic growth of 10.2% by the end of 2026. The country also recorded a budget surplus equivalent to 7.3% of GDP in January–July 2026.

The rating upgrade indicates improved creditworthiness and a stronger capacity to manage public debt. It could also help reduce external borrowing costs for domestic businesses and improve investor confidence. However, sustaining these gains will depend on fiscal discipline, economic diversification and the country’s ability to maintain growth amid external uncertainties.

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