AJA Newsbites – September 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun departed for Nepal on Sept. 5 for a three-day visit aimed at coordinating search and relief efforts following devastating floods that left Korean nationals missing. During his Sept. 5–7 trip, Cho was scheduled to hold talks with Nepal’s foreign minister and formally request stronger government cooperation and resources for search and rescue operations. He also planned to inspect the work of South Korea’s rapid response team and Korea Disaster Relief Team, which have been deployed to affected areas. Cho was expected to meet families of missing Koreans to offer support and consult representatives of Korean companies operating in Nepal about damage and safety measures. Seoul said it was mobilizing diplomatic channels and emergency relief personnel despite damaged roads, disrupted communications and difficult field conditions.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

DNA samples from the next of kin of 55 Malaysians previously reported as unreachable following devastating floods in Nepal have been obtained, completing the required sample collection.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the samples would be sent to Nepal soon for DNA matching. “We have just completed collecting DNA samples from all the victims’ immediate family members, and the samples will be sent to Nepal for matching. Since there are many victims, it will take some time to complete the process,” he told reporters after opening the Karnival Kemerdekaan Pinggiran Senawang 2026 on September 5.

Mohamad said that if necessary, Malaysia may send experts from the Chemistry Department to assist the Nepalese authorities in identifying the victims and conducting DNA matching to expedite the process. Other countries have also indicated that they would send their respective DNA experts, he added.

Malaysia Solidarity: Families in Hope (Masfih) representative Dr R. Manivannan said on September 4 that 52 next of kin had completed their submissions, while the remaining three were scheduled to do so the same day.

On the 11-member Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Smart) which departed for Nepal on September 5, Mohamad said the team was equipped with various equipment, including five high-capacity drones and communication devices. “They will assist the Nepalese authorities in tracking down survivors, particularly in areas that are difficult to reach manually. The affected area stretches across a vast region from Tibet through Nepal towards India. The slopes and ravines are dangerous, so using drones is one way to facilitate and support search and rescue efforts,” he said, as reported by the New Straits Times. Mohamad said the Nepalese authorities had so far provided full cooperation to the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Cambodian Red Cross (CRC) has provided $100,000 in financial assistance to support the Nepal Red Cross Society’s humanitarian operations.

The aid responds to a catastrophic flood and landslide disaster that struck the Nepal-China border in the Himalayan region on the morning of August 26, leaving over 1,000 people dead, thousands missing, and more than 10,000 evacuated. The contribution follows an emergency appeal issued by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on September 4.

The CRC expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy and offered condolences to the victims and their families, while conveying wishes for a speedy recovery and enduring resilience for the people of Nepal.

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