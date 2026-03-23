AJA Newsbites – March 23, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

President Lee Jae-myung has nominated Shin Hyun-song, head of the Monetary and Economic Department at the Bank for International Settlements, as the next Governor of the Bank of Korea.

The presidential office described Shin as a globally respected macroeconomist who has held positions at Princeton University, the International Monetary Fund, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. If confirmed by the National Assembly, he will serve a four-year term overseeing monetary policy.

Known for his traditional central banking stance, Shin is expected to prioritize price stability and financial discipline. South Korea is currently facing rising inflation and exchange-rate pressures amid global uncertainty following the Middle East conflict and higher oil prices.

Shin has emphasized the need for preemptive action before inflation expectations become entrenched and has warned about excessive household lending. He has also expressed caution regarding the government’s plan to introduce a Korean won–based stablecoin, citing potential risks of capital outflows.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Thai authorities have halted sand dredging activities along the Malaysian side of the Golok River following complaints raised through bilateral border coordination channels.

Supeeyan Daemokleng, director of the Sungai Golok district operations centre, said the action was taken on March 17 after the centre received a report on the activity from Narathiwat authorities. He added that officials in Narathiwat had been alerted by their Malaysian counterparts via the Thai-Malaysian border coordination office under the military.

“The complaint alleged that an excavator had been deployed in the Golok River to dredge sand along the Malaysian riverbank. The activity sparked concern among Malaysian authorities. “Based on our initial investigations, the activity was part of riverbank protection works carried out by a Thai contractor,” he said.

Supeeyan, who is also the Sungai Golok district officer, said he deployed a team to the site on March 17 to verify the complaint. The team met with the company involved and issued a stern warning prohibiting the use of excavators to dredge sand from the river. “Strict legal action will be taken against any party found violating the directive,” he said, adding that the move was aimed at addressing Malaysia’s concerns and ensuring compliance with regulations along the shared waterway.

Meanwhile, residents in Rantau Panjang have expressed concern that the sand dredging activities could cause the Golok River to become shallower, potentially affecting its flow. The Golok River is a narrow river that forms part of the border between Malaysia and Thailand in Kelantan.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

About 5,000 Cambodian workers and community members in South Korea gathered to support a Khmer boxing and art performance event held at the Sintex Theater in Hwaseong on Sunday. The event was jointly organized by Cambodia’s Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training (MLVT) and private sector partners.

Seng Sakda, Secretary of State at the MLVT, presided over the event, accompanied by the Cambodian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea and other officials. The event aimed to promote Khmer martial arts heritage on the international stage, as well as to celebrate the upcoming Khmer New Year in mid-April. The program also featured a charity forum to mobilize support for Cambodian refugees affected by the war of aggression from Thailand.

During the opening ceremony, Seng Sakda urged Cambodian citizens working and living in Korea to continue working diligently and to respect Korean laws and cultural norms in order to uphold the honor and dignity of their nation.

He also encouraged participants to make the most of their time in Korea by acquiring advanced technical knowledge and valuable work experience, which they can use to contribute to national development upon their return. “All knowledge, skills, and positive work habits will become invaluable ‘intellectual investments’ that enhance personal capabilities and contribute to strengthening Cambodia’s social development,” he added.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

On the second day of Eid celebrations in Bangladesh (Sunday), 23 people were killed and more than 50 passengers were injured in separate road accidents across six districts.

It is learned that the deadliest accident occurred in Comilla district, where 12 people were killed after a mail train collided with a passenger bus at the Paduar Bazar rail crossing. At least 20 others were injured. The accident took place at around 3 a.m. on March 21 at a rail crossing along the Dhaka–Chittagong highway.

Locals alleged that the accident was caused by negligence on the part of the rail gate staff. Injured passengers said the bus was traveling from Chuadanga district in the western region to Lakshmipur town in the southeastern region when it collided with a train bound for Dhaka. Three separate investigation committees have begun work to determine the cause of the accident.

Sources said that other accidents occurred in Feni, Habiganj, Pabna, Kishoreganj, and Cox’s Bazar districts, where 11 more people lost their lives. In addition, at least 30 tourists were injured in a bus accident in the tourist district of Bandarban.

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