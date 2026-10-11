AJA Newsbites – October 11, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Kyung-moon ended his tenure with the Hanwha Eagles on October 10. His KBO regular-season managerial record stands at 1,078 wins, 958 losses and 39 ties across 2,075 games. He managed Doosan, NC and Hanwha over 17 seasons.

Last year, he became the third KBO manager to reach 1,000 wins, following Kim Eung-yong and Kim Sung-keun. He guided Doosan to the Korean Series in 2005, 2007 and 2008, NC in 2016 and Hanwha in 2025, finishing runner-up each time — five Korean Series without a title. Hanwha’s appearance ended a 19-year drought. He also led South Korea to the 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medal with nine wins in nine games, but never secured a Korean Series championship as a professional manager.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia and Egypt signed four memoranda of understanding on October 10 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in women’s empowerment, higher education, tourism and investments. The exchanges were witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who also announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership.

The MoUs were signed between Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani on the Malaysian side, with their Egyptian counterparts.

El-Sisi is in Malaysia for a two-day state visit — the first by an Egyptian president in nearly three decades — at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. Sultan Ibrahim conferred the Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (D.M.N.) on El-Sisi at a ceremony in Istana Negara prior to a state banquet.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

The Permanent Court of Arbitration has announced that the Conciliation Commission under UNCLOS will hold its second meeting with Cambodia and Thailand in The Hague from October 14 to 18, 2026.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this marks another significant step in Cambodia’s peaceful initiative to resolve maritime disputes. Building on constructive discussions from the first meeting in Singapore, this session allows both nations to seek common ground on maritime boundary delimitation.

Cambodia has also lodged complaints alleging that the Thai military has occupied parts of Cambodian territory along the land border since the ceasefire agreement reached in December 2025. Thailand rejects the allegations.

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