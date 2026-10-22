AJA Newsbites – October 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, announced on October 21 that anti-South Korean loudspeaker broadcasts would resume along the military border before the end of the month. Pyongyang protested South Korean warning broadcasts and shots fired at North Korean troops crossing the Military Demarcation Line. Seoul’s military said it would respond proportionately to renewed broadcasts or further provocations, considering the reactivation of border loudspeakers and its “Voice of Freedom” radio service. Both Koreas suspended loudspeaker operations in June 2025 following President Lee Jae-myung’s inauguration, after resuming psychological warfare in 2024. South Korea subsequently dismantled its fixed loudspeakers, while North Korea retained its equipment. A restart would end a 16-month suspension. Previous North Korean noise broadcasts disrupted border communities. South Korea has strengthened surveillance following a September landmine incident.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 72 Malaysians were detained overseas on suspicion of drug-related offences from January to October 15, with 1,704 kg of drugs worth RM81.76 million (US$19 million) seized.

According to Hussein, 48 cases were recorded, involving 57 men and 15 women. Thailand recorded the highest number of arrests at 19, followed by Indonesia (16), Taiwan and Singapore (eight each), Japan (five), the Philippines (four), India and Hong Kong (three each), Macau (two), and South Korea, Nigeria, the Maldives and Sri Lanka (one each).

Hussein said international drug syndicates could be exploiting Malaysians as drug couriers through job offers, lucrative rewards, sponsored travel and requests to deliver goods for third parties. “Such tactics could deceive individuals who are unaware of the risks and legal implications, exposing them to severe legal action in the countries concerned,” he said in a statement, as reported by Bernama.

Among the cases was the detention of five Malaysians at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on October 10 for allegedly attempting to smuggle about 5 kg of cocaine worth RM3.1 million (US$721,000). Malaysians had also been detained in drug-related cases in Macau and Singapore.

Hussein said drug trafficking and smuggling could carry severe penalties, including the death penalty in some countries, depending on the offence, the quantity of drugs and the applicable laws.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has achieved a historic milestone by exporting over 1 million tonnes of rice internationally in 2026, officially reaching 1,014,442 tonnes by October 19.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s database on October 20, the performance surpasses the previous record of 950,321 tonnes set in 2025. The surge is largely driven by strong demand from the Philippines to bolster its food security, attracted by the high quality of Cambodian rice. This expansion benefits the entire domestic agricultural sector, from local farmers to millers and exporters.

The Philippine market accounts for approximately 20% of the total projected exports this year. Beyond boosting national revenue — with the Ministry of Commerce reporting nearly $500 million earned in the first nine months alone — this achievement highlights Cambodia’s growing reputation as a reliable and competitive global supplier of quality agricultural products.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The Ukrainian project “I Want to Live” reported that, as of October 1, 2026, more than 20,400 citizens of Central Asian countries had signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces to fight in Ukraine.

Uzbekistan accounts for the largest share, with 8,200 recruits, or 40% of the regional total. Tajikistan follows with 5,308 citizens (26%), Kazakhstan with 3,819 (19%), Kyrgyzstan with 2,219 (11%), and Turkmenistan with 884 (4%). According to the project, Central Asians represent 44% of all foreign contract soldiers in the Russian army.

Reported motivations include obtaining Russian citizenship, release from prison, and financial compensation. The figures highlight the vulnerability of migrant workers to economic and administrative pressure. Recruitment also poses legal and social challenges for Central Asian governments, whose citizens may face criminal penalties for participating in foreign armed conflicts. The trend could complicate regional diplomacy and increase reintegration challenges for returning fighters.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261022 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN