AJA Newsbites – June 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Suwon District Court sentenced Lee Hwa-young to four months in prison for perjury in connection with the so-called “salmon and alcohol party” allegation. In the jury trial, four of seven jurors found him guilty.

Lee’s defence argued that a Supreme Prosecutors’ Office polygraph test indicated he was telling the truth and that he should therefore be acquitted. The court, however, ruled that the polygraph result was not decisive evidence.

Judges noted that Lee repeatedly changed key details of his account, including the date, location, and whether alcohol was consumed, while testimonies from other individuals remained largely consistent. Concluding that Lee’s statements lacked credibility, the court found him guilty of perjury. His legal team said it would appeal the ruling.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet told his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Russia that there is “no need to talk at this time” about reopening the land border between the two countries.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 19, Hun Manet wrote that he had an informal conversation with Anutin in Kazan, Russia, during which he reiterated Cambodia’s position on the Cambodia-Thailand border issue across four main points.

“First, Cambodia adheres to a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law regarding the border issue with Thailand. Second, on the maritime border, both sides should continue to proceed with the Compulsory Conciliation mechanism under UNCLOS, which both countries are already engaged in,” he wrote. On the third point, Hun Manet said Cambodia continues to favour the existing bilateral mechanism — the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) — in accordance with current agreements, while urging Thailand to appoint its JBC chief and begin joint survey and demarcation work as soon as possible, in line with Point 3 of the Joint Statement of December 27, 2025, signed by both countries. On the fourth point, regarding the opening of the land border, Hun Manet said there was no need to discuss the matter at this time.

Hun Manet and Anutin attended the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, held in Kazan from June 17–19, 2026.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s upcoming visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China is expected to see the signing of 17 bilateral documents, including 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam made the remarks at a press conference in Dhaka on the morning of June 20. Officials said the visit is being seen as an important diplomatic initiative aimed at strengthening Bangladesh’s economic partnership, attracting foreign investment, and expanding regional connectivity.

The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon, June 21, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, before departing for China on Monday afternoon, June 22. This will be Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s first foreign visit since taking office.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated each other on the signing of the Iran-US agreement during a telephone conversation. Both leaders agreed it is imperative to successfully advance the next phase of the agreement and to remain vigilant against any attempt to sabotage the dialogue process, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Saudi Crown Prince praised the tireless efforts of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying the peace agreement was successfully concluded due to his untiring efforts. The Prime Minister noted that both countries are ready to finalise and sign a comprehensive economic package, and reiterated his invitation for the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Both leaders also agreed it is crucial for Iran and the US to resolve remaining issues through dialogue.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260621 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN