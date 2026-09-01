AJA Newsbites – September 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom resigned on Sept. 1, a day after tendering his resignation to President Lee Jae Myung, who accepted it. The presidential office did not give an official reason, but Kim stepped down amid controversy over major policies, including single-stock leveraged ETFs, housing measures, Yongsan Park development and proposed property-tax changes. As approval ratings for the president and ruling party declined, calls for policy accountability had also emerged within the governing camp. Kim had served as a key aide overseeing economic and social policy since the administration took office. His departure is therefore seen as more than a personnel change, signaling an effort to demonstrate accountability and reset the administration. Coming after the replacement of senior economic and land ministers, it broadens the reshuffle. With major issues including U.S. investment negotiations still underway, choosing a successor and maintaining policy continuity will be the next test.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has sought permission from the Nepalese government to deploy the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Smart) to assist in search and rescue operations following floods and landslides.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan conveyed the request during a phone conversation with Nepalese counterpart Sishir Khanal on August 31, as reported by Bernama. “The discussion focused on the latest developments in the SAR operations, particularly efforts to locate Malaysians who remain uncontactable following the floods and landslides,” Mohamad wrote on his Facebook page. He also thanked the Nepalese government for its assistance and cooperation.

On August 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government had decided to send the Smart team to Nepal to locate and bring home affected Malaysians and to assist the Malaysian Embassy in coordinating aid. Malaysia will also contribute $1 million to Nepal to assist victims and support post-disaster recovery.

According to the Foreign Ministry, 55 Malaysians remained uncontactable after flash floods and landslides struck on August 26. The death toll from the disaster along the Nepal-China border had risen to at least 919, with nearly 4,800 people reported missing, Anadolu Agency reported on August 31.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Over 100 stakeholders gathered in Phnom Penh for a High-Level Multi-Stakeholder Consultation on Microfinance, jointly organised by the National Bank of Cambodia and the United Nations Office in Cambodia.

The event focused on monitoring the progress of 22 priority actions aimed at fostering responsible and inclusive finance across five areas: regulation and supervision, customer protection, data sharing mechanisms, informal lending, and alternative financing services. Officials announced that 16 of the 22 priority actions have been fully implemented, while six remain ongoing.

The consultation underscored the collaborative commitment of government agencies, financial institutions, civil society organisations and international partners to strengthen Cambodia’s microfinance sector, enhance consumer safeguards and ensure sustainable economic development.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State summit, reaffirming the close and long-standing relations between the two countries.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Both leaders emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations across all areas of mutual cooperation and stressed the significance of implementing decisions made during Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan in June.

Sharif and Pezeshkian reviewed efforts to promote regional connectivity and enhance people-to-people contacts. The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue its sincere efforts to establish peace in the region, stressing the importance of restraint and continuous diplomatic engagement for sustainable peace and stability.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bishkek on August 30 for a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and to attend the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, marking an important moment in China-Kyrgyzstan relations.

On August 31, Xi held talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, focusing on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and major regional and international issues. The two leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic coordination and expanding cooperation in infrastructure, trade, energy, transport, and people-to-people exchanges.

A key focus is the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to become an important link for regional connectivity and trade. Xi has described bilateral relations as entering a “golden period” of development, highlighting the countries’ long-standing friendship and growing economic ties.

The visit also carries wider regional significance. As Bishkek hosts the SCO summit during the organisation’s 25th anniversary year, Xi’s presence underscores Kyrgyzstan’s growing diplomatic role in Central Asia and China’s interest in strengthening regional cooperation and connectivity.

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