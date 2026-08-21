AJA Newsbites – August 21, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Hyundai Motor’s labor union launched a full-scale strike on Friday, Aug. 21, its first in a decade, after wage and collective bargaining talks broke down. Major production lines, including those at the Ulsan plant, were halted for about 16 hours. The union is demanding higher base pay, larger performance bonuses and an extension of the retirement age, while management has cited tougher global competition and business conditions. The union has also announced partial strikes for Aug. 24 and 25. As Hyundai is one of South Korea’s largest exporters and a major global automaker, the dispute is being closely watched for its potential impact on production, exports and supply chains.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia will be affected by disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, but the impact is expected to be less severe compared with countries that are heavily dependent on imported oil and gas.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the Strait of Hormuz was closely linked to the global energy sector, adding that any disruption to energy supplies would have a knock-on effect on industries worldwide.

“Actually, the Strait of Hormuz is more related to the energy sector. When the energy sector is affected, all industries will be affected,” he told reporters after attending Invest in Perak Day 2026 at a hotel in Ipoh, Perak on Thursday, Aug. 20, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

The event was launched by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Johari said Malaysia remained a net importer of oil but was still a net exporter of gas, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“So, we will be affected just as other countries are affected, but not as severely as countries that do not have oil and gas,” he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Aug. 18, posted a map on his Truth Social platform depicting the Strait of Hormuz as “NEW U.S. Territory”, reiterating his threat to claim sovereignty over the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, affecting the flow of oil and gas through the strategic waterway.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has been preparing its workforce to meet the needs of the industry and the labor market to support sustainable national economic development.

According to results of a study supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) presented at the consultative workshop on “Preparing Cambodia’s Workforce for a Green Transition: Skills for the Emerging Electric Vehicle and Agro-processing Industries” on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in Phnom Penh, the agro-processing and electric vehicle industries are priority sectors for the future in Cambodia.

The workshop also demonstrated the shared commitment to building a flexible, capable, and future-ready workforce to drive Cambodia’s industrial transformation, especially in the advanced agro-processing and electric vehicle sectors.

Speaking at the workshop, Ms. Yasmin Siddiqi, ADB Country Director for Cambodia, said that the automotive and agro-processing sectors offer significant opportunities for Cambodia to move towards high-value-added manufacturing, but achieving this goal requires strengthening technical skills development, digitalization, quality standards, local supply chains, and sustainable production practices.

ADB’s commitment to continue supporting the Royal Government of Cambodia in strengthening human resource development, updating skills systems, and equipping the workforce with the necessary skills to promote a greener, more competitive, and more resilient economy, she added.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia’s government debt reached IDR 10,293.69 trillion as of June 30, 2026, equivalent to 41.26 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Ministry of Finance. The figure increased by approximately IDR 373.27 trillion from IDR 9,920.42 trillion at the end of the first quarter.

Government debt remains dominated by government securities, which accounted for IDR 8,966.70 trillion, or 87.11 percent of total debt. Domestic and foreign loans contributed a further IDR 1,326.90 trillion.

The increase highlights the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline as Indonesia continues to finance major national programs and development priorities. While the debt-to-GDP ratio remains below the country’s statutory ceiling, rising borrowing costs and global financial volatility could increase pressure on the state budget. Investors and businesses will therefore continue to monitor Indonesia’s debt trajectory, fiscal deficit, and government financing strategy.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, held delegation-level talks to discuss the situation in South Asia and the Middle East. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that both countries agreed to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office reported that the talks covered the situations in Palestine, the Golan Heights, Afghanistan, South Asia, and the Middle East.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Syrian Foreign Minister welcomed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement and commended Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability. The Syrian Foreign Minister also expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to de-escalate ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. The Foreign Office spokesperson added that Pakistan and Syria reaffirmed their commitment to continue cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as the 23rd President of Bangladesh. He was elected President with 255 votes out of a total of 349 votes. A total of 343 votes were cast by the lawmakers. The new President will take oath at Bangabhaban on Friday (August 21) at 7 pm, the Chief Whip of the National Assembly said.

The rival of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the election was the candidate of the 11-party unity, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Col. (retd.) Oli Ahmed Bir Bikram. He got 88 votes. On Thursday (August 20), the Chief Electoral Officer and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin announced the name of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the President after counting the votes. Earlier, voting began at 2 pm in the session hall of the National Assembly for the election of the 23rd President of the country. The results of this historic election were announced after the counting of votes at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, a notification was issued on Thursday (August 20) night declaring Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected as the 23rd President of Bangladesh.

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