AJA Newsbites – July 17, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha made a rare temporary return to Seoul to attend a National Security Council (NSC) meeting as the government seeks to address growing trade and security issues with Washington.

The meeting brought together foreign, defence, and unification officials alongside representatives from finance, industry, and competition authorities. Discussions covered South Korea’s planned US$350 billion investment in the United States, controversy surrounding regulatory action against Coupang, and broader bilateral security cooperation.

Officials stressed that economic and security matters have become increasingly interconnected and require a coordinated government response. The unusual participation of the ambassador reflects the importance Seoul places on managing sensitive issues that could affect the broader U.S.-South Korea alliance and future strategic cooperation.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia was the fifth-largest source of foreign investment in Indonesia in the second quarter of 2026, contributing US$700 million, according to Investment and Downstreaming Minister Rosan Roeslani. Indonesia’s total realised investment in the quarter reached Rp511.8 trillion.

Hong Kong was Indonesia’s largest foreign investment source in Q2 at US$5.5 billion, followed by Singapore (US$4.2 billion), China (US$1.7 billion), and Japan (US$900 million). Roeslani noted that the rankings reflect the jurisdictions through which investments entered Indonesia, and that funds recorded from Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong may not necessarily originate from companies based in those economies. Investment realisation in Q2 rose 7.1% year-on-year, creating 742,223 jobs — up 5.1% from the same period last year. Total investment in the first half of 2026 reached Rp1,010.6 trillion, up 7.2% year-on-year, representing 49.5% of the annual target, and generated employment for 1,448,862 people, a 15% increase from a year earlier.

In H1 2026, Singapore remained Indonesia’s largest foreign investor with US$8.8 billion, followed by Hong Kong (US$7.8 billion), China (US$3.9 billion), Japan (US$1.9 billion), and the United States (US$1.7 billion), as reported by Bernama.

Roeslani said the government continues to improve the investment climate through regulatory reforms, including Government Regulation No. 28 introduced last October, which has provided greater certainty in the licensing process and been well received by investors.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet briefed his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang on the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute during a meeting in Beijing on Thursday, July 16, saying the issue had not been overlooked.

Hun Manet said Cambodia remains committed to resolving border issues peacefully, in accordance with international law and existing conventions, treaties, and agreements between Cambodia and Thailand. The Prime Minister has been in Beijing for a working visit and participation in the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence, scheduled from July 15 to 17, 2026.

China has also expressed concern over the Cambodia-Thailand border issue. In 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Cambodian and Thai counterparts to discuss the matter.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

During Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to China on July 15–16, 2026, Kazakhstan and Chinese companies signed more than 70 commercial agreements worth over $15 billion, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The agreements cover key sectors including artificial intelligence, digital technologies, transport infrastructure, finance, automotive manufacturing, education, and agriculture. Major projects include strategic cooperation with Huawei, production of Li Auto electric vehicles in Kazakhstan, development of EV infrastructure, construction of a multifunctional terminal at Kuryk port, and the creation of data centre and robotics projects.

The agreements highlight the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, with a focus on technology transfer, industrial development, and strengthening transport links between Asia and Europe.

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