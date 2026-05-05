AJA Newsbites – May 5, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Controversy is mounting in South Korea over what critics describe as the “silence of military leadership” as debates intensify over the consolidation of military academies.

Critics argue that the absence of clear positions from top commanders raises concerns about the military’s identity and mission. In contrast, former Defense Minister Cho Sung-tae and former Army Chief Nam Jae-joon had openly challenged government directives when they believed core military principles were at stake. Similarly, Brigadier General Kim Kwang-hyun has defended the need for a clearly defined adversary, emphasizing the importance of operational readiness.

Analysts note that military neutrality refers to political neutrality, not neutrality in institutional identity or doctrine. They warn that the current silence may signal a leadership vacuum and stress that the armed forces must prioritize their constitutional duty and national security over political considerations.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Abu Dhabi-based retail group Lulu Group plans to procure halal products worth US$100 million (over RM400 million) from Malaysia.

He said the commitment was conveyed during a recent meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M.A. Zahid noted that the initiative would provide a significant opportunity for Malaysian halal products—particularly those produced by Bumiputera entrepreneurs—to expand into international markets. He added that, in the presence of the prime minister, he proposed that Lulu Group work directly with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) to source halal products for global distribution.

“I told him not to look elsewhere, but to work with Mara to procure these halal products for the global market. I will ask the Mara chairman and director-general to coordinate with his appointed representative in Malaysia,” he said at the launch of Mara’s halal ecosystem at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the collaboration would enable Malaysian halal products to be marketed through Lulu’s global supermarket network, particularly in the Middle East. He added that the arrangement is expected to begin as early as July 1.

He emphasized that the halal industry should not be viewed merely as a certification label, but as a comprehensive value chain based on trust, quality, and integrity. “Halal is not only for Muslims—it is for all communities and the global market,” he said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Malaysia are seeking to expand business opportunities and strengthen their bilateral economic ties.

During a meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Agro-Industry and Produce, Noraini Ahmad, at the World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, Cambodia’s Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission Othman Hassan highlighted the rapid growth of Cambodia’s agro-industry sector. He emphasized key strategic crops, including rubber, mangoes, and particularly cashew nuts.

The discussion is expected to pave the way for closer cooperation in the agricultural sector and signals potential collaboration in the exchange of new energy technologies between the two countries in the near future.

Othman Hassan noted that Cambodia has become the world’s second-largest producer of cashew nuts, describing it as a “golden opportunity” for Malaysian businesses to invest in processing for export. He added that Cambodia’s new investment law and supportive government policies provide favorable conditions and a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

A 12-member high-level delegation of the Bangladesh Civil Service, currently visiting Pakistan, called on Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah in Karachi on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The delegation, comprising senior officials from various government departments, is in Karachi as part of a special training programme. The meeting was attended by senior Sindh officials, including the Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, the Secretary of Planning, the Director General of Public-Private Partnership, and other officials.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the Sindh government’s development vision, including its Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–26, public-private partnership initiatives, post-flood rehabilitation efforts, and key sectors such as infrastructure, social protection, agriculture, irrigation, mass transit, and urban service delivery.

Officials said the province’s development priorities for 2025–26 are based on a comprehensive, people-centered strategy. The plan focuses on resilient infrastructure, climate adaptation, rehabilitation of flood-damaged education and health facilities, improvements in agricultural productivity and value chains, strengthening irrigation systems, provision of clean drinking water, improved sewerage systems, enhanced connectivity, expansion of mass transit, poverty reduction, and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The total development outlay for the ADP 2025–26 stands at PKR 1,018 billion.

Asif Hyder Shah said the Sindh government is pursuing a development agenda based on public needs, transparency, sustainability, and climate resilience. He added that rehabilitation and reconstruction following the devastating floods of 2022 remain top priorities.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu have strengthened bilateral relations during a state visit in Colombo, marking a new phase in ties between the two countries.

In a notable diplomatic step, the two sides agreed on reciprocal land allocations to establish permanent High Commissions in their respective capitals. During the visit—President Muizzu’s first to Sri Lanka since taking office in 2023—the leaders oversaw the signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering healthcare, education, defense, and tourism.

President Dissanayake invited Maldivian investment in Sri Lanka’s emerging sectors, including information technology, artificial intelligence, and urban infrastructure. He also expressed appreciation for the Maldives’ humanitarian assistance during Sri Lanka’s recent disaster period. Both leaders reaffirmed a shared commitment to addressing climate change, describing it as a critical challenge for island nations.

The visit, which concludes on May 6, 2026, underscores a growing strategic partnership focused on economic resilience and regional stability in the Indian Ocean.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Seventeen more children have died from measles and related symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, marking the highest single-day death toll so far. The total number of child deaths has reached 311 over the past 50 days.

The Directorate General of Health Services confirmed the figures in a statement issued on Monday, noting that the 17 deaths occurred between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities also reported 154 new measles infections on Monday, while a total of 1,302 people have shown symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that more than 81 percent of children eligible for measles vaccination in the country have been immunized. The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the ongoing outbreak in Bangladesh, assessing it as a “high risk” situation in a recent report.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Following a malfunction on the merchant vessel MV Gautam, which was traveling from Oman to India, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities for assistance.

In response, the Pakistan Navy launched a humanitarian rescue operation in the Arabian Sea, providing emergency support to the vessel’s crew, comprising six Indian nationals and one Indonesian. According to security sources, the vessel developed technical problems, prompting the request for assistance. Acting swiftly, the Pakistan Navy deployed a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship, Kashmir, to carry out the operation.

The crew is being provided with food, medical assistance, and technical support, sources said. The Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its commitment to maritime safety, stating that it remains ready to provide effective assistance during emergencies at sea.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Bahrain’s traffic authority has launched a new initiative to enhance road safety by equipping motorcycles escorting official convoys with electronic plate systems.

Director General of Traffic Major General Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa said public safety is essential to community stability. He explained that the electronic plates—displaying messages such as “Slow,” “Stop,” and “Police”—are designed to guide motorists on appropriate driving behavior when official convoys pass. The system is expected to help regulate traffic flow and improve overall safety.

The official also stressed the importance of motorists complying with traffic instructions and responding appropriately to the guidance displayed on the electronic plates, depending on the situation. He added that road safety remains a shared responsibility among all road users.

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