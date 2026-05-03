AJA Newsbites – May 3, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s iconic symbol of traditional beauty, “Chunhyang,” is gaining global recognition.

At the 96th Chunhyang Festival in Namwon, Kim Ha-yeon was crowned the top winner at the Global Chunhyang Pageant, the festival’s main highlight. Rooted in the classic love story Chunhyangjeon, the festival celebrates fidelity and virtue and remains one of Korea’s most recognized cultural events. This year’s event drew international attention as Lina, a Ukrainian student, won the “Mi” title, highlighting the pageant’s expanding global reach.

Since opening to foreign participants in 2024, the competition has evolved into a cultural platform linking tradition and modernity, as well as local identity and global participation. Winners will serve as cultural ambassadors, promoting Namwon and Korean heritage worldwide.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Acting Head of State and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that attempts to push for the cancellation of the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the overlapping maritime area between Cambodia and Thailand contradict the original purpose agreed upon by the two countries.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, Hun Sen wrote: “This stands in stark contrast to what the Thai side has previously sought in bilateral negotiations with Cambodia. Is Thailand trying to internationalize the overlapping maritime boundary with Cambodia?”

Thailand’s government, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, signaled in late April its intention to withdraw from the MoU. Cambodia has warned that such a move would undermine the cooperative spirit and goodwill that have guided joint efforts to manage shared resources and advance maritime boundary negotiations between the two countries.

In a separate interview with the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK) on Friday, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn said the MoU was intended to allow both sides to jointly develop substantial petroleum resources believed to be located in the overlapping claims area.

“It is a bilateral agreement to address Cambodia and Thailand’s overlapping maritime claims, under which both parties agree to negotiate a joint development arrangement and a maritime boundary in different parts of the overlapping area,” he said.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Khan Leghari, said electricity load shedding has been eliminated following the arrival of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

He noted that around 13 to 14 days ago, the public had been facing up to five hours of load shedding. This was later reduced to between two and two-and-a-half hours from April 19 to April 29. Leghari clarified that the outages were not due to negligence, system failures, or a lack of generation capacity. Instead, they were caused by a gas shortage linked to delays in shipments amid tensions between the United States and Iran. He added that generating electricity using diesel or furnace oil would have been extremely costly and would have placed a heavy financial burden on consumers.

The minister also dismissed claims circulating in some quarters that Pakistan has a power generation capacity of 46,000 megawatts (MW). He said the actual capacity stands at around 32,000 MW, noting that output levels vary across different periods of the year.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan’s national railway company, KTZ, has begun developing its own seagoing fleet to support the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known in Europe as the Middle Corridor.

A KTZ subsidiary has signed contracts to build six cargo container vessels. Four ships will be constructed in China, while two will be built at the Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan. The new river-sea class vessels will be capable of carrying up to 9,900 tons of cargo or 537 containers. They are intended for operation in the Caspian and Black Seas, improving connectivity between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe.

Kazakhstan expects the fleet to enhance the reliability of the route, reduce dependence on external shipping providers, and accelerate deliveries between China and European markets. The vessels will comply with international technical and environmental standards, including those set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and MARPOL. Safety certification will be overseen by the French classification society Bureau Veritas. KTZ said the project will strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub linking Asia and Europe.

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