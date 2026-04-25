AJA Newsbites – April 25, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, has once again ordered authorities and relevant forces to intensify crackdowns on online scams without delay.

According to a press release following the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday, the Prime Minister stressed that existing laws must be implemented strictly and effectively, without laxity or exceptions—not only during the Khmer New Year period, as some had suggested. He also praised and thanked authorities at all levels for their ongoing efforts to suppress online scams, noting that significant progress has already been made.

In late March, Cambodia’s National Assembly and Senate unanimously approved the Law on Anti-Technology Fraud, aimed at dismantling widespread online scam networks. The law imposes severe penalties, ranging from 15 years’ imprisonment to life sentences, on organizers of fraud, kidnapping, and human trafficking operations, with enforcement focused on combating digital crime.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Harini Amarasuriya, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, confirmed on Friday that international investigators are assisting the government following a sophisticated $2.5 million cyber theft targeting the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking in Kandy, she said comprehensive investigations are underway to trace the stolen funds and identify those responsible. “We have secured international assistance to strengthen our investigative process,” she noted, emphasizing the government’s commitment to full legal accountability.

The incident comes at a politically sensitive time, as the Prime Minister also addressed reports of a potential no-confidence motion from the opposition. She dismissed the move as a routine democratic process and said she welcomed the opportunity to respond to allegations in parliament.

While acknowledging the essential role of the opposition in a democracy, she questioned whether current political critics are effectively serving the public interest or merely creating distractions.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Pakistan is set to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the global market for the first time since 2023, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt energy supplies.

State-run Pakistan LNG Limited has issued its first spot tender, inviting international suppliers to bid for three LNG cargoes of approximately 140,000 cubic meters each. According to the tender documents, the shipments are scheduled for delivery to Port Qasim between April 27 and May 14. Awais Leghari said the primary objective of the procurement is to meet rising electricity demand while reducing reliance on costly diesel and furnace oil.

However, he noted uncertainty over when additional LNG cargoes from Qatar would resume. The move comes amid ongoing power shortages caused by reduced hydroelectric generation and disruptions in the LNG supply chain.

Pakistan has not received any LNG cargoes since February 28, following attacks on Iran involving the United States and Israel. Since the escalation, the Strait of Hormuz—a critical gateway to the Indian Ocean—has remained closed to shipping traffic.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260425 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN