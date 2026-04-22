AJA Newsbites – April 22, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced that a repatriation ceremony for independence activist Lee Ha-jeon will be held on April 22 at Seoul National Cemetery.

Lee was the last Korean independence activist living overseas and the oldest surviving patriot. He passed away in February at the age of 105 in California. His remains will later be interred at Daejeon National Cemetery. Born in Pyongyang in 1921, Lee organized a secret student group dedicated to independence activities. He was arrested in 1941 while studying in Japan. After Korea’s liberation, he moved to the United States, where he later served as head of the Northern California Liberation Association.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has lodged a formal protest against activities by Thai armed forces that further consolidate what it described as an illegal occupation, in violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, across several locations in three provinces.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the ministry stated that Thai forces have intensified their presence in Sra Em Commune, Choam Ksan district, in Preah Vihear province, where they have constructed an observation post near the Preah Vihear temple area.

In Oddar Meanchey province, Thai forces have continued road construction near Boundary Pillar No. 2 and in the Doeum Ta Trav area of Trapeng Prasat district. They have also dug bunkers near the Chup Koki International Border Checkpoint, built an observation post east of the Chub Doeum Knul area, and carried out ongoing land-clearing activities. In Thmar Da commune, Veal Veng district, in Pursat province, Thai forces have reportedly used heavy machinery to conduct further land clearing in the O Pluok Damrei area, the statement said.

The ministry stressed that such actions violate Thailand’s commitments under the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), particularly the principles of peaceful dispute resolution, respect for territorial sovereignty, and non-use of force against another state.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka observed a day of solemn remembrance on Tuesday, marking seven years since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. Special religious services were held across the island to honor the victims of the coordinated attacks that devastated the nation’s Christian community and tourism sector.

The Catholic Church, led by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, organized nationwide commemorations, including a two-minute silence, the tolling of church bells, and candle-lighting ceremonies. A high-profile memorial Mass was held at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, one of the main targets of the 2019 attacks, under tight security and special traffic arrangements.

In the evening, a commemorative “prayer walk” began in Negombo and concluded at St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya. The procession, joined by clergy and thousands of devotees, continues to serve as a public call for justice and accountability for the victims’ families.

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