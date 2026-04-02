AJA Newsbites – April 2, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has acknowledged Malaysia’s commitment and active engagement in international health issues, as well as its role in strengthening global cooperation.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Ministry of Health said the acknowledgement came during Dr. Tedros’ official visit, reflecting what it described as a close and sustained partnership between Malaysia and the WHO in enhancing health system preparedness and resilience.

According to the ministry, the visit has direct implications for Malaysians, particularly in strengthening prevention, preparedness, and public health response through ongoing negotiations on pathogen access and benefit-sharing under the Intergovernmental Working Group.

“The collaboration will strengthen national preparedness and early warning systems against infectious disease threats, including through amendments to the International Health Regulations and the proposed pandemic agreement. These efforts will enable Malaysia to detect and respond more swiftly to future health crises, while minimizing disruptions to economic activity and social continuity,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad said Malaysia’s active participation in the WHO ensures that the country’s voice is represented in the global health landscape. He also reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to working closely with the organization to ensure its healthcare system remains robust, inclusive, and well-prepared for future global health challenges.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and South Korea have officially signed the Record of Discussion for the “Project to Strengthen Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) and Forensic Science Capabilities of Cambodian Police Officers.”

On Tuesday, Cambodia, through its Ministry of Interior, and Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), signed an agreement for the project with a total budget of US$13.5 million. The initiative aims to modernize Cambodia’s law enforcement system by enhancing advanced investigative skills and digital forensics capabilities.

The project is strategically aligned with the Pentagon Strategy Phase 1 (2024–2028) and Cambodia Vision 2050. It directly contributes to the national priority of human capital development by investing in the capacity-building of law enforcement officers and fostering innovation to strengthen national stability.

The initiative includes the establishment of a state-of-the-art Forensic Science and Research Center at the Cambodian Police Academy. It will also upgrade the CSI and Digital Forensics laboratories at the General Command of the National Police to meet international standards.

Through this initiative, KOICA will support physical infrastructure development, technical modernization, policy assistance, and specialized capacity-building programs. This cooperation reflects the trust and enduring partnership between the two countries, which has lasted for nearly 30 years, as they approach the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

Despite the ongoing war in the Middle East, Bangladesh recorded a significant increase in remittances sent by expatriates in March, setting a new all-time monthly record. Expatriates sent a total of $3.75 billion in remittances during the month.

This marks the highest level of remittances ever received by the country in a single month. The previous record was $3.29 billion, set in March 2025. The figures were released in updated statistics by Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (April 1). According to the data, remittances in March increased by 24.34 percent compared to February.

The Middle East conflict began on February 28 following a US-Israeli attack on Iran. Despite the situation, remittance inflows remained strong, driven in part by transfers associated with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bank officials, speaking to the media, expressed concern that the ongoing conflict may have prompted many expatriate workers in the Middle East to send their savings back home in larger amounts at once, which could also be contributing to the surge in remittances.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Mushtaq Akhtar has been elected President of the Jang Publications Employees Union, while Shakeel Yamin Kanga was elected General Secretary by a large majority.

The elections were held on Monday, March 30, at the Jang Union office in the Mag Building. The election committee was chaired by Ahad Ali, with Humayun Zafar and Khalid Jamil serving as members. According to the official results, Mushtaq Akhtar was elected President, Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui as Vice President, and Shakeel Yamin Kanga as General Secretary.

Earlier, several candidates were elected unopposed, including Joint Secretary Saleem Ullah Siddiqui and Treasurer Mohammad Saeed. The following were also elected as Executive Council members: Syed Liaquat Ali, Javed Akhtar, Mohammad Yasin, Mohammad Tauheed, Rafiq Ahmed, Khaliq Khan Paki, and Osama Abbasi.

Meanwhile, Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) President Tahir Hasan Khan, General Secretary Sardar Liaquat, along with Dara Zafar and Rana Yousuf, visited the Jang office to congratulate Mushtaq Akhtar, Shakeel Yamin Kanga, and other successful candidates. They presented them with floral garlands.

Addressing the Jang newsroom, Shakeel Yamin Kanga said, “Today’s victory belongs to the workers. We have always prioritized the interests of employees, and this overwhelming win is a testament to that. We will continue our struggle for workers’ rights in the future.”

KUJ President Tahir Hasan Khan remarked that the Jang Union holds a prominent position in the newspaper industry. He noted that the union has a long history of advocating for workers’ rights and expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would continue to serve with dedication.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Turkmenistan has launched the implementation phase of a major program to develop the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC), reinforcing its role as a key logistics bridge between Central Asia and Europe. At the end of March 2026, high-level meetings held in Ashgabat led to the signing of several strategic agreements.

Minister of Trade Nazar Agakhanov and GIZ Coordinator Joachim Fritz signed a protocol updating their existing memorandum, officially launching the TCTC Capacity Development Program, which will run through 2029. Supported by the EU, Germany, and France, the initiative is being implemented by GIZ in partnership with Expertise France and aims to establish a modern and reliable transport corridor.

The TFCA project also reported progress for 2024–2025, including the establishment of an Interagency Working Group on Trade Facilitation to streamline procedures and reduce trade barriers.

In late March, a team of experts led by Asel Uzagalieva met with transport and agriculture officials, focusing on planned upgrades at Turkmenbashi port. Key priorities include digitalization, increased capacity, and the adoption of international standards by 2029.

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