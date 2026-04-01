AJA Newsbites – April 1, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

The Korean government has announced a 26.2 trillion won supplementary budget to respond to the economic impact of Middle East tensions and rising energy prices.

A key component is a 10.1 trillion won package to ease fuel cost burdens, including 4.8 trillion won allocated for direct livelihood support. Around 35.7 million people—covering the bottom 70% income group—will receive 100,000 to 600,000 won per person through local currency or card-based payments. The support is structured to provide higher benefits to residents in non-metropolitan and depopulating regions, as well as vulnerable groups.

Officials said the measure reflects growing pressure not only on low-income households but also on the middle class. In addition, the K-Pass public transport refund rate will be temporarily increased by up to 30 percentage points for six months to further reduce living costs.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) received 104 reports related to corrupt practices through its dedicated integrity units over the past year, compared to 96 in 2024, and information channelled throughout 2024 and 2025 has led to 65 arrests and 379 charges in 2025.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Commissioner (Prevention), Azmi Kamaruzaman, said that a total of 104 reports were received and channelled through the MACC Agency Integrity Management Division over the past year, an increase of 0.9 per cent compared to 96 in 2024.

In a statement, he said that as of March 31, a total of 100 MACC officers have been deployed to Integrity Units and Integrity and Governance Units across various strategic sectors, and he reminded these officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct and discipline while carrying out their entrusted duties.

Speaking at a high-level management meeting on Tuesday, Azmi said that these results demonstrate a firm commitment to strengthening governance within public agencies and government-linked companies. He noted that the empowerment of these units aligns with the aspirations of the 13th Malaysia Plan to establish a primary bulwark against graft.

In the statement, Azmi also urged them to remain proactive in monitoring reports to ensure that advisory recommendations are effectively implemented within their respective agencies.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Joo Bong Park, President of the Incheon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has expressed his desire to encourage entrepreneurs from Incheon to study the Cambodian market and expand their investment activities in potential sectors, while he himself has also expressed strong interest in investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

During a working meeting on Monday in Phnom Penh, the Secretary-General of the Investment Committee of Cambodia (ICC) expressed his pleasure and extended a warm welcome to the ICCI delegation, stating that he is satisfied with the progress of bilateral cooperation and that the ICCI delegation’s visit would contribute significantly to promoting investment flows from the Republic of Korea to Cambodia.

The Secretary-General also encouraged ICCI to examine the possibility of promoting potential enterprises to invest in Cambodia, especially in the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors, to ensure food security as the current global environment becomes increasingly uncertain.

Korean investors can consider investing in processing Cambodian agricultural products into Korean food and souvenirs, which will also help attract Korean tourists to Cambodia, the Secretary-General said, encouraging Korean investors to consider establishing a Cambodia–Korea Special Economic Zone to attract specific industrial sectors.

Leo Nirosha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko arrived in Sri Lanka on March 31 to spearhead the 11th Sri Lanka–Russia Bilateral Political Consultation Meeting.

The high-level visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and address critical economic cooperation between the two nations. The consultations follow a recent visit by Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister, who signaled Moscow’s readiness to supply crude oil to the island nation. This comes at a pivotal time as Sri Lanka navigates ongoing economic recovery and energy security challenges.

However, the diplomatic mission unfolds against a backdrop of domestic political friction. The Samajavadi Janatha Peramuna has alleged a “conspiracy” to obstruct Russian oil imports.

Simultaneously, local activists and the Communist Party of Sri Lanka have held demonstrations near the Presidential Secretariat, urging the government to bypass external pressures and fast-track energy agreements with Moscow to stabilize the national economy.

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THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20260401 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN