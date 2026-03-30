AJA Newsbites – March 30, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Controversy is growing in South Korea over President Lee Jae-myung’s recent remarks regarding the Jeju 4·3 incident, with critics arguing that his approach risks deepening social divisions rather than promoting national unity.

The Jeju 4·3 incident began in 1948 with armed attacks by local leftist groups on police stations, resulting in casualties among police officers and their families. The subsequent government crackdown led to large-scale civilian deaths, making the event a complex and tragic chapter in modern Korean history. The government has since enacted laws to restore the dignity of victims and provide compensation.

Notably, the Kim Dae-jung administration addressed the issue at the national level, aiming to reduce social division and promote reconciliation. However, some observers argue that current political narratives emphasize certain groups of victims while overlooking others. Analysts stress that national leaders should acknowledge all sides of historical suffering and present a balanced, unifying message.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Malaysia has sought Egypt’s assistance in delivering 374 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing starting this April.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was raised during his recent meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. “I requested his cooperation to facilitate the delivery of 374 tonnes of Malaysian humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing beginning this April. Alhamdulillah, President El-Sisi assured me that access would be eased, enabling aid to reach more than 100,000 people in Gaza,” he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia would not bow to pressure, particularly from Israel, as the regime continues to obstruct humanitarian efforts. “At a time of global indifference and hypocrisy, Malaysia will continue to stand as a principled voice, defending the rights of the oppressed,” he added.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence on Saturday facilitated the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) in observing, verifying, and reporting on the border situation at the Boeung Trakuan Border Checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey Province, where the Thai military has been illegally occupying the area since the ceasefire in late December last year.

Cambodia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has been protesting the actions of the Thai armed forces, which have been aggressively controlling and surrounding Cambodian civilian areas. The mission marks the handover of leadership from the outgoing Chair, Malaysia, to the Philippines, which will subsequently assume the rotating ASEAN Chairmanship and continue to lead the AOT in Cambodia.

According to a spokeswoman for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence, the Royal Government and the Ministry reaffirm their firm, sincere, and unwavering commitment to fully and faithfully respect and implement the Joint Statement of the Third Special Meeting of the Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025, the Joint Declaration on the Peace Agreement between Cambodia and Thailand on October 26, 2025, and all other relevant agreements. This commitment is made with the aim of ensuring rapid recovery, restoring normalcy, and achieving long-lasting peace and stability, the spokeswoman added.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At least 22 migrants have died in a horrific humanitarian disaster while traveling from Libya in North Africa to Greece, 18 of whom are reportedly Bangladeshis.

Various media reports state that 12 of the deceased are residents of Sunamganj, an eastern district of Bangladesh. However, this information has not been confirmed by any relevant authorities. Relatives said the victims died due to an acute shortage of food and clean water. According to survivors, passengers fell ill one by one during the long sea journey because of the lack of food and water, and many later died. Their bodies were reportedly dumped into the Mediterranean Sea on the orders of the smugglers.

Relatives of the victims alleged that the migrants had arranged to travel to Greece via Libya by paying 1.2 million taka per person to a local human trafficker. Although they had been promised transport on a large and safe boat, they were ultimately forced onto a small and dangerous vessel. The incident has left local residents in shock, and they have called for those involved in the human trafficking network to be identified and brought to exemplary justice.

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