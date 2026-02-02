AJA Newsbites – February 3, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that greater emphasis must be placed on strengthening religious tolerance, building moral values and ensuring the safety of places of worship to preserve harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this need is increasingly significant, especially in urban areas that house various places of worship, requiring mutual respect and high standards of conduct among the people. Citing Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur as an example, he said the area is home to more than 17 places of worship of different religions, including churches and temples.

“We must learn to respect other religions. This is how Malaysia becomes a harmonious, tolerant and multiracial country,” he said when opening the new additional building (Phase 1) of the Madrasathul Gouthiyyah surau in Brickfields on Monday. He also emphasised that the development of places of worship should strike a balance between physical infrastructure and strengthening their social role as centres for community interaction and activities.

Meanwhile, he said Muslims must set the best example through good character and conduct in managing differences. “Whether among Muslims themselves or with followers of other religions, we must uphold the principle of religious tolerance,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia welcomes Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Senate President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on his four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia beginning on February 2.

Gillani, who is also the Founding President of the Inter-Parliamentary Conference (ISC), is scheduled to meet Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and to pay a courtesy call on King Norodom Sihamoni.

The official visit aims to further strengthen friendship, bilateral relations and cooperation between the Cambodian and Pakistani parliaments. In particular, it seeks to contribute to the promotion of Cambodia’s parliamentary diplomacy agenda proposed by Samdech Techo Hun Sen, which focuses on building and maintaining regional and global peace and sustainable development through international dialogue and cooperation.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded inflation of 0.64 percent month-on-month (m/m) and 2.92 percent year-on-year (y/y) in December 2025. Pudji Ismartini, Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics at BPS, explained that the expenditure group contributing the largest share to monthly inflation was food, beverages, and tobacco, which recorded inflation of 1.66 percent and contributed 0.48 percentage points to overall inflation.

The main commodities driving inflation were bird’s eye chili, which contributed 0.17 percentage points, followed by broiler chicken meat at 0.09 percentage points, shallots at 0.07 percentage points, fresh fish at 0.04 percentage points, and broiler chicken eggs at 0.03 percentage points.

Leo Nirsha Darshan, Express Newspapers, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have launched a high-level security and logistics operation ahead of the historic exposition of Sacred Relics from India, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of devotees to the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple starting on February 5, 2026.

The Sacred Relics, arriving from India on February 4, will be displayed in a 24-hour exposition running through February 11. In anticipation of a large influx of domestic pilgrims and international tourists, Sri Lanka Police have enforced a strict code of conduct. Mobile phones are banned inside the Sacred Chamber, and visitors are prohibited from bringing helmets, large bags, or jackets into the temple premises.

A comprehensive traffic management plan will result in the temporary closure of several major roads in the capital. To ease congestion, a dedicated shuttle bus service has been introduced. Authorities have also issued a public advisory urging vigilance over personal belongings and stressing strict observance of traditional Buddhist customs during this significant diplomatic and religious event.

Habib Toumi, THE AsiaN, Bahrain

Kuwait has appointed a high-profile media figure as its minister of information and culture.

The appointment of Abdullah Boftain, former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Kuwait Times and Executive Director of Kuwait News, was part of a recent Cabinet reshuffle. With a distinguished media career spanning more than two decades, Boftain last week won the Best Interviewer Award at the inaugural Kuwait Media Award (Shiraa). Meanwhile, Dr. Tareq Al-Jalahma, a former footballer and a prominent commentator on beIN Sports channels, was appointed state minister for youth and sports.

The inclusion of seven new faces and the replacement of three ministers have expanded the Kuwaiti Cabinet to a total of 21 members.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.