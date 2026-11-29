The six guest speakers invited by the International News Research Group in Seoul for its November 2026 lecture series, supported by the Korea Press Foundation. Top row, from left: mountaineer Um Hong-gil (November 9); Sim Chan-koo, CEO of Sportizen (November 10); and Hong Jin-wook, former Korean ambassador to Egypt and Singapore (November 18). Bottom row, from left: Oh Joon, former Korean ambassador to the United Nations (November 20); National Assembly member and former military affairs journalist Yoo Yong-won (November 23); and Chae Ye-jin, Chairperson of the Koryoin Global Network (November 27). The speakers shared their firsthand experiences and professional insights on climate change, humanitarian issues, the global sports industry, diplomacy, international peace, emerging military technologies and diaspora communities. The lectures highlighted lifelong learning, professional expertise and broader international perspectives in journalism.

By Lee Sang-ki

Chairman of the International News Research Group,

Founding President of the Asia Journalist Association, Publisher of THE AsiaN

SEOUL: Between November 9 and 27, 2026, the International News Research Group held six expert lectures in Seoul under a journalism education program supported by the Korea Press Foundation.

Established in 2021, the group brings together current and former correspondents and journalists interested in international affairs. The six speakers came from diverse professional backgrounds, yet their experiences offered common insights into the challenges facing journalism today.

Humanity and Coexistence Across Borders

Mountaineer Um Hong-gil (November 9) and Chae Ye-jin, Chairperson of the Koryoin Global Network (November 27), focused on human lives across national boundaries.

Um discussed education for Nepalese children and climate-related disasters in the Himalayas. Chae examined the history of ethnic Koreans forcibly deported to Central Asia in 1937, the plight of stateless ethnic Koreans affected by the war in Ukraine, and opportunities for education and regional cooperation.

Both lectures reminded journalists that human dignity and well-being must remain central to international reporting.

Diplomacy and Peace in a Changing World

Hong Jin-wook, former Korean ambassador to Egypt and Singapore (November 18), and Oh Joon, former Korean ambassador to the United Nations (November 20), explored diplomacy amid great-power rivalry and challenges to multilateralism.

Hong emphasized national identity, diplomatic continuity and public diplomacy grounded in trust. Oh examined North Korea’s nuclear issue, human rights, international sanctions and the role of the United Nations.

Their insights encouraged journalists to look beyond official statements and explore historical context, national interests and the consequences for ordinary citizens.

Industry and Technology: Understanding Global Transformation

Sim Chan-koo, CEO of Sportizen (November 10), and lawmaker Yoo Yong-won (November 23) explored global transformation through sports and modern warfare.

Sim examined the shifting influence of capital, media and international sports institutions, while emphasizing youth education and the social value of sports. Yoo, a former journalist with 34 years of experience, discussed how drones and artificial intelligence are transforming warfare, drawing on his firsthand observations in Ukraine.

Both highlighted innovation, expertise and long-term thinking.

From Six Dialogues to Hundreds Across Asia

These lectures shared five themes: firsthand experience, human dignity, international perspectives, professional expertise and lifelong learning.

Members of the Asia Journalist Association (AJA) could adapt this model to their own countries, addressing issues ranging from transboundary rivers and migration to energy, peace and technological innovation.

Expert discussions could generate in-depth reporting for local media and THE AsiaN’s Korean, English, Russian and Sindhi editions, while creating opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

In 2027, the International News Research Group plans to expand its lecture series, inviting foreign ambassadors serving in South Korea and experts from a broader range of disciplines.

The speakers and members of the group will also be invited to the planned AJA Forum in Seoul in 2027, providing further opportunities for exchanges between Korean experts and journalists from across Asia.

When journalists learn, readers discover a wider world. When journalists share knowledge across borders, Asian journalism grows stronger.

May these six dialogues in Seoul inspire sixty, and eventually six hundred, new conversations across Asia.