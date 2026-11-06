AJA Newsbites – November 6, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Young South Koreans in their 20s and 30s are turning to virtual temples and online pilgrimage routes to escape workplace stress. Sansa, a virtual Buddhist temple created by 26-year-old job seeker Park Jin-won, attracted 1.5 million visits within 11 days of its October 26 launch. Users can strike wooden temple blocks, perform 108 Buddhist bows, and explore virtual prayer halls through avatars. Other platforms offer simulated walks along Spain’s Camino de Santiago or quiet moments beside digital campfires. These experiences provide relaxation without the costs or time required for travel. Experts say online spaces are evolving beyond information sharing and social networking into places for emotional comfort, reflection, and mental restoration in an increasingly stressful society.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

A total of 312 undocumented migrants, including 133 women aged between 20 and 56, from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Pakistan and China were charged with various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 at the Special Immigration Court in Johor on November 5.

They pleaded guilty after the charges were read out separately before Judge Ronie Anak Entili, as quoted by New Straits Times. Of the total, 197 were charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Act for not having valid passes or permits. They were each sentenced to four months in prison, effective from their dates of arrest.

However, 110 were charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act for overstaying in the country. Those who pleaded guilty were sentenced to between four and seven months in prison, effective from their dates of arrest.

Two others were charged under Section 36 of the Act for illegally re-entering the country after being deported. They pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to six months in prison, effective from their dates of arrest. An Indonesian employer, who pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 55E(1) of the same Act, was also sentenced to six months in prison, effective from the date of arrest.

Meanwhile, another accused, charged under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passports Act 1966, pleaded not guilty. The court fixed December 3 for mention of the case.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia and Singapore are strengthening cooperation on food safety standards and compliance to boost Cambodian food exports and enhance its processing industry.

At a joint workshop this week organized by Singapore’s Embassy and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Cambodian Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy highlighted that the initiative advances the bilateral food security memorandum signed in April 2026. He stressed the need to upgrade national quality infrastructure, support SMEs with affordable product testing, and introduce modern processing technologies.

With Singapore importing over 90 percent of its food from roughly 180 countries to ensure supply chain resilience, Ambassador Steven Pang noted that Cambodia’s agricultural output aligns well with Singapore’s diversification strategy. The workshop provided guidance on Singaporean food regulations — including labeling, testing, and traceability — fostering direct collaboration between businesses and regulators.

Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty, Asia Journalist Association, Bangladesh

At the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP-31), Bangladesh will highlight the $15.2 billion (approximately 2.07 trillion won) in annual economic losses caused by climate change and call for an increase in the Loss and Damage Fund to address these impacts.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal shared this during a press conference in Dhaka on November 5, while outlining Bangladesh’s preparations for the summit. He stated that Bangladesh would not only seek funding for itself but also advocate for an increase in the total pool of resources available to nations vulnerable to climate change. The minister further mentioned that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to depart for Turkey on November 10 to attend the conference. COP-31 will take place in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20.

Shakil Yamin Kanga, APNEC, Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar stated that the United Nations Security Council has adopted a presidential statement on the role of diplomacy during times of war.

In a statement, Dar said the presidential statement presented by Pakistan was adopted by consensus by all members of the Security Council, emphasizing that diplomacy during armed conflicts is an important tool for de-escalating tensions and promoting peace. He said that diplomacy during war should not take a back seat but rather become more effective, adding that this is a continuation of diplomatic efforts for peace following Pakistan’s Resolution 2788 in the Security Council. He stated that peace efforts must continue even under the most difficult conflict situations and reaffirmed the commitment to promoting dialogue and sustainable peace through diplomacy.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan has introduced tougher penalties for extremism-related offences and established a public register of extremist organisations and materials.

Law No. ZRU-1185, adopted on November 2, entered into force on November 3, 2026. Amendments to the Criminal Code stipulate prison sentences of five to ten years for participation in extremist, separatist, fundamentalist and other banned organisations. The term “religious extremism” has been replaced by the broader term “extremism.”

New administrative penalties cover the production or possession of extremist materials for distribution and the display of extremist or terrorist symbols. Fines range from 50 to 150 basic calculation units, depending on the offender’s status, while officials may also face detention. The Justice Ministry will maintain an open register. The law also restricts certain professional activities for convicted individuals.

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